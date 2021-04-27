Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its first quarter 2021 financial results.

Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Demand for the Crocs brand is stronger than ever with expected 2021 revenue growth of 40% to 50%. In the first quarter we achieved record revenues and profitability, with growth in all regions and all channels. We have raised full year guidance as we continue to see consumer demand for our product accelerate globally."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Record first quarter revenues of $460.1 million increased 63.6%, or 60.5% on a constant currency basis, with growth in all regions and channels.
  • Digital sales grew 75.3% to represent 32.3% of revenue versus 30.1% last year.
  • Asia achieved strong double-digit growth of 26.2%, or 20.1% on a constant currency basis.
  • Sandals revenues increased 17.1% to represent 17.3% of footwear sales.
  • Operating income increased to $124.7 million from $20.8 million last year and operating margins expanded significantly to 27.1% versus 7.4% in 2020.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $1.47 compared to $0.16 for the same period last year.

Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" are Non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts are contained in the schedules below.

First Quarter 2021 Operating Results

  • Revenues were $460.1 million, an increase of 63.6% from the same period last year, or 60.5% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") grew 93.3% and wholesale revenues grew 50.1%.
  • Gross margin of 55.0% increased 730 basis points compared to 47.7% in the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin of 55.2% rose 720 basis points from the same period last year.
  • SG&A expenses of $128.5 million increased from $113.4 million in the same period last year and SG&A as a percent of revenues improved to 27.9% from 40.3%. Adjusted SG&A improved to 27.9% of revenues versus 38.7% for the same period last year.
  • Income from operations grew to $124.7 million from $20.8 million for the same period last year, while operating margin expanded to 27.1% from 7.4%. Adjusted income from operations rose 376.9% to $125.7 million and adjusted operating margin was 27.3% compared to 9.4% for the same period last year.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 818.8% to a quarterly record of $1.47, as compared to $0.16 for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.49, or 577.3% above the $0.22 for the same period last year.

First Quarter 2021 Geographic Summary

  • Americas: Revenues of $276.4 million increased 87.5% on a constant currency basis.
  • Asia Pacific: Revenues of $82.6 million increased 20.1% on a constant currency basis.
  • EMEA: Revenues of $101.1 million increased 41.0% on a constant currency basis.

First Quarter 2021 Channel Summary

  • DTC: Revenues increased 93.3% to $170.1 million compared to $88.0 million for the same period last year.
  • Wholesale: Revenues increased 50.1% to $290.0 million compared to $193.2 million for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $255.9 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $135.8 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Inventories increased to $196.5 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $175.1 million as of December 31,
  • 2020 and $195.8 million as of March 31, 2020.
  • Capital expenditures during the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $8.0 million, compared to $16.1 million for the same period last year.
  • Borrowings at March 31, 2021 were $341.1 million. During the first quarter, we issued $350.0 million of 4.250% senior notes due 2029 and repaid the balance on our senior revolving credit facility with a portion of the proceeds. The senior notes are reported on our balance sheet at face value, less unamortized issuance costs. Our liquidity position remains strong with $499.7 million in available borrowing capacity.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the first quarter and excluding the impact of the fourth quarter 2020 final accelerated share repurchase settlement in January 2021, we repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of our common stock for $50.0 million at an average price of $76.95 per share.

As of March 31, 2021, $287.8 million of our $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization remained available for future repurchases. In April 2021, the Board approved an increase to our repurchase authorization such that $1.0 billion remains available today for future common stock repurchases.

Financial Outlook

Second Quarter 2021

With respect to the second quarter of 2021, we expect:

  • Revenue growth to be between 60% and 70% compared to second quarter 2020 revenues of $331.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $3 million related to distribution center investments that will impact gross margin.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin to be between 21% and 23%.

Full Year 2021

With respect to 2021, we expect:

  • Revenue growth to be between 40% and 50% compared to 2020 revenues of $1,386.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $12 to $15 million related to distribution center investments that will impact gross margin.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin to be between 22% and 24%.
  • GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 20%.
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $100 to $130 million for supply chain investments to support growth.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through April 27, 2022 at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential impacts to our business related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook, and expectations regarding our future revenue, tax rate, capital expenditures, and operating margin. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; current global financial conditions, including economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Revenues

$

460,098





$

281,160



Cost of sales

206,879





146,998



Gross profit

253,219





134,162



Selling, general and administrative expenses

128,533





113,350



Income from operations

124,686





20,812



Foreign currency losses, net

(504)





(231)



Interest income

27





97



Interest expense

(1,632)





(1,921)



Other income, net

11





21



Income before income taxes

122,588





18,778



Income tax expense

24,190





7,687



Net income

$

98,398





$

11,091



Net income per common share:







Basic

$

1.50





$

0.16



Diluted

$

1.47





$

0.16



Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

65,458





67,931



Diluted

66,848





69,218



 

 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Numerator:







Net income

$

98,398





$

11,091



Denominator:







Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

65,458





67,931



Plus: Dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units

1,390





1,287



Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

66,848





69,218











Net income per common share:







Basic

$

1.50





$

0.16



Diluted

$

1.47





$

0.16



 

 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)





March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

255,869





$

135,802



Restricted cash - current

1,473





1,542



Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $18,615 and $21,093, respectively

228,717





149,847



Inventories

196,477





175,121



Income taxes receivable

3,830





1,857



Other receivables

19,912





10,816



Prepaid expenses and other assets

20,904





17,856



Total current assets

727,182





492,841



Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $83,429 and

$86,305, respectively

70,150





57,467



Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $99,513 and $95,426, respectively

34,762





37,636



Goodwill

1,651





1,719



Deferred tax assets, net

336,590





350,784



Restricted cash

3,904





1,929



Right-of-use assets

179,785





167,421



Other assets

8,299





8,926



Total assets

$

1,362,323





$

1,118,723











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

141,942





$

112,778



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

111,159





126,704



Income taxes payable

24,317





5,038



Current operating lease liabilities

48,330





47,064



Total current liabilities

325,748





291,584



Long-term income taxes payable

198,769





205,974



Long-term borrowings

341,103





180,000



Long-term operating lease liabilities

165,818





146,401



Other liabilities

4,654





4,131



Total liabilities

1,036,092





828,090



Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5.0 million shares authorized including

1.0 million authorized as Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, none outstanding







Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 105.6 million

and 105.0 million issued, 65.2 million and 65.9 million outstanding, respectively

106





105



Treasury stock, at cost, 40.4 million and 39.1 million shares, respectively

(783,926)





(688,849)



Additional paid-in capital

525,289





482,385



Retained earnings

651,744





553,346



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(66,982)





(56,354)



Total stockholders' equity

326,231





290,633



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,362,323





$

1,118,723



 

 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

98,398





$

11,091



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

8,054





6,907



Operating lease cost

14,832





14,994



Share-based compensation

8,054





3,964



Other non-cash items

(1,844)





5,877



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(81,186)





(73,232)



Inventories

(23,795)





(29,268)



Prepaid expenses and other assets

16,599





3,294



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

6,332





(16,218)



Operating lease liabilities

(15,294)





(12,323)



Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

30,150





(84,914)



Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property, equipment, and software

(7,983)





(16,076)



Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment





25



Other





(116)



Cash used in investing activities

(7,983)





(16,167)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from notes issuance

350,000







Proceeds from bank borrowings

40,000





145,000



Repayments of bank borrowings

(220,000)







Deferred debt issuance costs

(7,531)





(475)



Repurchases of common stock

(50,000)





(39,159)



Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding

(10,462)





(2,573)



Other

236





331



Cash provided by financing activities

102,243





103,124



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(2,437)





(3,496)



Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

121,973





(1,453)



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period

139,273





112,045



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period

$

261,246





$

110,592



 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP cost of sales," "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP income from operations",  "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit)," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," "Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin" and "Non-GAAP effective tax rate." Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)



Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation:

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020



(in thousands)

GAAP revenues

$

460,098





$

281,160











GAAP cost of sales

$

206,879





$

146,998



Adjustments for new distribution centers (1)

(985)





(927)



Non-GAAP cost of sales

$

205,894





$

146,071











GAAP gross profit

$

253,219





$

134,162



GAAP gross margin

55.0

%



47.7

%









Non-GAAP gross profit

$

254,204





$

135,089



Non-GAAP gross margin

55.2

%



48.0

%



(1)  Represents expenses, including expansion costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

 

 

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation:





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020



(in thousands)

GAAP revenues

$

460,098





$

281,160











GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

128,533





$

113,350



Donations of inventory





(1,702)



COVID-19 impact of bad debt expense (1)





(2,773)



Duplicate headquarters rent (2)





(207)



Other





69



Total adjustments





(4,613)



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (3)

$

128,533





$

108,737











GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues

27.9

%



40.3

%

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues

27.9

%



38.7

%



(1)  Represents prior year bad debt expense associated with the impact of COVID-19 on wholesale partners in our Asia Pacific segment.

(2)  Represents prior year duplicate rent costs associated with our prior year move to our new headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado.

(3)  Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.

 

 

Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020



(in thousands)

GAAP revenues

$

460,098





$

281,160











GAAP income from operations

$

124,686





$

20,812



Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1)

985





927



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2)





4,613



Non-GAAP income from operations

$

125,671





$

26,352











GAAP operating margin

27.1

%



7.4

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

27.3

%



9.4

%



(1)  See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2)  See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more details.

 

 

Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020



(in thousands)

GAAP income from operations

$

124,686





$

20,812



GAAP income before income taxes

122,588





18,778











Non-GAAP income from operations (1)

$

125,671





$

26,352



GAAP non-operating income (expenses):







Foreign currency losses, net

(504)





(231)



Interest income

27





97



Interest expense

(1,632)





(1,921)



Other income, net

11





21



Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

123,573





$

24,318











GAAP income tax expense

$

24,190





$

7,687



Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments

249





1,385



Impact of 2020 intra-entity IP transfer (2)

(352)







Non-GAAP income tax expense

$

24,087





$

9,072











GAAP effective income tax rate

19.7

%



40.9

%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

19.5

%



37.3

%



(1)  See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2)  In the fourth quarter of 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual 

          property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transfer resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of 

          intellectual property rights and a correlated increase in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual 

          property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of this transfer, net of the realization of deferred tax assets that were 

          subject to a valuation allowance.

 

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation:





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020



(in thousands, except per share data)

Numerator:







GAAP net income

$

98,398





$

11,091



Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1)

985





927



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2)





4,613



Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

103





(1,385)



Non-GAAP net income

$

99,486





$

15,246



Denominator:







GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

65,458





67,931



Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units

1,390





1,287



GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

66,848





69,218











GAAP net income per common share:







Basic

$

1.50





$

0.16



Diluted

$

1.47





$

0.16











Non-GAAP net income per common share:







Basic

$

1.52





$

0.22



Diluted

$

1.49





$

0.22





(1)  See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information.

(2)  See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more information.

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE



Second Quarter 2021:





Approximately:

Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:



GAAP operating margin

20% to 22%

Non-GAAP adjustments associated with distribution center investments

1%

Non-GAAP operating margin

21% to 23%





Full Year 2021:





Approximately:

Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:



GAAP operating margin

21% to 23%

Non-GAAP adjustments associated with distribution center investments

1%

Non-GAAP operating margin

22% to 24%

 

 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUES BY SEGMENT

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31,



% Change



Constant Currency %

Change (1)



2021



2020



Favorable (Unfavorable)



(in thousands)

Americas:

















Wholesale

$

144,773





$

90,805





59.4

%





60.4

%

Direct-to-consumer (2)

131,636





56,918





131.3

%





130.9

%

Total Americas

276,409





147,723





87.1

%





87.5

%

Asia Pacific:

















Wholesale

58,624





45,580





28.6

%





23.1

%

Direct-to-consumer

23,968





19,880





20.6

%





13.2

%

Total Asia Pacific

82,592





65,460





26.2

%





20.1

%

EMEA:

















Wholesale

86,604





56,711





52.7

%





44.2

%

Direct-to-consumer

14,455





11,190





29.2

%





24.5

%

Total EMEA

101,059





67,901





48.8

%





41.0

%

  Total segment revenues

460,060





281,084





63.7

%





60.6

%

Unallocated corporate and other

38





76





(50.0)

%





(50.0)

%

Total consolidated revenues

$

460,098





$

281,160





63.6

%





60.5

%



















Total wholesale

$

290,039





$

193,172





50.1

%





46.8

%

Total direct-to-consumer

170,059





87,988





93.3

%





90.8

%

Total consolidated revenues

$

460,098





$

281,160





63.6

%





60.5

%



(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of 

     GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information.

(2)  Direct-to-consumer revenues consist of sales generated through our company-operated retail stores (previously our "Retail" channel) and 

       company-operated e-commerce websites and third-party e-commerce marketplaces (previously our "E-commerce" channel).

 

 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RETAIL STORE COUNTS

(UNAUDITED)





December 31,

2020



Opened



Closed



March 31,

2021

Company-operated retail locations:















Americas

165













165



Asia Pacific

137









2





135



EMEA

49













49



Total

351









2





349



 

 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

DIGITAL SALES PERCENTAGE AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER COMPARABLE SALES

(UNAUDITED)  



Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned websites, third party marketplaces, and e-tailers, as a percent of

total revenues, by operating segment were:





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Digital sales as a percent of total revenues:







  Americas

29.2

%



29.0

%

  Asia Pacific

30.9

%



24.4

%

  EMEA

41.8

%



38.2

%

  Global

32.3

%



30.1

%





Comparable direct-to-consumer sales by operating segment are shown below.







Constant Currency (1)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Direct-to-consumer comparable sales: (2)







  Americas

100.0

%



18.0

%

  Asia Pacific

14.5

%



(6.1)

%

  EMEA

49.9

%



16.6

%

  Global

71.1

%



10.9

%



(1)  Reflects period over period change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP 

      financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information.

(2) Comparable store status is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales include the revenues of stores 

      that have been in operation for more than twelve months. Stores in which selling square footage has changed more 

      than 15% as a result of a remodel, expansion, or reduction are excluded until the thirteenth month in which they 

      have comparable prior year sales. Temporarily closed stores are excluded from the comparable store sales calculation 

      during the month of closure and in the same month in the following year. Location closures in excess of three months 

      are excluded until the thirteenth month post re-opening. E-commerce revenues are based on same site sales period 

      over period.

 



Investor Contact:

Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.





(303) 848-5053





clin@crocs.com 









PR Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.





(303) 848-7885





mlayton@crocs.com

 

