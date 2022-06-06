Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)

 By Crocs, Inc., Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that it will present at Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 12:50pm ET.

A live broadcast of the Company's presentation may be found on the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 1 year following the completion of the conference.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com.  To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydudeshoesusa.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-5053

clin@crocs.com 

PR Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-7885

mlayton@crocs.com

 

