GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cross Precision Measurement, a division of Cross Company, is proud to announce their partnership with Kreon. Kreon, a metrology company based in France, is a manufacturer of portable CMMs, 3D scanners, and software. Cross provides precision measurement products and calibration to a wide range of customers spread across the Southeast and Midwest United States. Cross Precision Measurement will offer Kreon's full line of measurement equipment and software across their entire territory.
Thierry Rebillard, president of Kreon, said of their new distributor, "The partnership with Cross Company gives Kreon a unique opportunity to offer its measuring arms to meet the metrology needs of the American market." He went on to say, "We select our distributors in order to provide the best services and support for consumers of Kreon products. Our resellers are real professionals working alongside customers to help solve their most challenging measurement dilemmas." Kreon has a distribution network of more than 60 partners around the world.
This is Cross's first portable CMM line. Greg King, Cross Precision Measurement Group President, said of the new line, "We are so excited to be able to offer Kreon's products to our customers. Those in the automotive, consumer products, and aerospace industries will particularly benefit from this new line. Portable CMMs and 3D scanners will allow them to measure large parts in situ without having to move them to a lab for inspection. This will help them to improve efficiency while also raising the quality of their products."
About Cross Company
Cross Company is a 100% employee-owned solutions company that is innovating the industrial world one customer at a time. Cross specializes in robotics and machine automation, industrial measurement and calibration, process solutions, industrial and hydraulic hoses & fittings, and is an original equipment supplier in the mobile vehicle systems integration industry. To learn more about Cross visit http://www.crossco.com.
About Kreon
Kreon is a manufacturer of metrology equipment based in France. For more than 30 years, the Kreon company has implemented advanced technologies and manufactured systems with high-quality materials. They are committed to providing our customers with solutions aiming to help them to decrease production costs and time, to increase efficiency and to control their processes. To learn more about Kreon visit http://www.kreon3d.com.
