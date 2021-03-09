MCLEAN, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that $20,000 was raised through their Workplace Giving Campaign to benefit two non-profit organizations. Through a combination of employee and CrossCountry's matching donations, Higher Achievement and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund will receive contributions in an effort to help create brighter futures for children, families, and individuals who face barriers on their journey to education.
"Giving back to our communities is at the core of who we are as a company," said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. "CrossCountry employees are extremely passionate about helping others with their time and dollars, and through this campaign, our employees are making a tangible difference to the students that Higher Achievement and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund support."
More than 7,000 kids drop out of school every day, 50 percent of who do so directly after middle school. This is a critical time for intervention and thousands have benefited from Higher Achievement's focus on providing supplemental academic support in communities that lack the resources to start all students on equal footing. By leveraging the power of communities, their proven model provides a rigorous afterschool learning environment, caring role models, and a culture of high expectations, resulting in college-bound scholars with the character, confidence, and skills to succeed. As a result of their work, 95 percent of their scholars graduate high school on time, and 78 percent will be the first in their family to attend college.
As the only national organization exclusively representing America's Black College community, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) member-schools are a critical source of higher education for all students. TMCF has a network of 47-member schools of publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs), which are equipped to produce highly skilled graduates who are prepared to compete in today's global economy. They are working hard to ensure that students who have the desire to go to college have the resources to fulfill their dream. They do this by aggressively producing results through scholarships, programs, and policy and advocacy. Through this, they play a key role in preparing the leaders of tomorrow and help change the trajectory of more students' lives.
To learn more about CrossCountry Consulting, please visit http://www.crosscountry-consulting.com.
CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides comprehensive solutions encompassing business transformation, technology, accounting, risk, and cybersecurity. We partner with our clients to help them navigate complex business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks, and enabling future growth. For more information, visit http://www.crosscountry-consulting.com.
Media Contact
David Arnold, CrossCountry Consulting, +1 (512) 653-9569, darnold@crosscountry-consulting.com
SOURCE CrossCountry Consulting