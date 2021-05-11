MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crossfuze, a global award-winning ServiceNow Elite Partner with four Certified Master Architects on staff, is excited to sponsor the ServiceNow Knowledge 2021 Conference, the largest event for the entire ServiceNow community. This year, the flagship annual conference is fully digital and runs online May 11–20.
Attendees of the conference will have access to over 200 free breakout sessions that feature unique keynotes from high-level industry experts, engaging activities, and opportunities to learn about the transformative power of ServiceNow digital workflows. Crossfuze is hosting its own on-demand virtual booth, featuring two sessions led by experts in the industry. Sessions are available to attendees at all participation levels and will include videos, unique discussions, and customer success stories. Discussions span several important topics, including the following:
- Effective organizational change management
- Responding to today's cybersecurity landscape
- How to leverage data within your ServiceNow instance to uncover new opportunities
"Crossfuze was eager to sponsor this year's Knowledge conference because it continues to remain a key event for the industry," said Kaitlyn Frank, Managing Director of Marketing at Crossfuze. "Considering the need for organizations to adapt to more comprehensive digital solutions, we think this event is more important than ever before."
Attendees can add sessions to their agenda from the content catalog. Crossfuze is excited to offer the following on-demand sessions:
- Session 1555, The DevOps & Strategic Planning Balancing Act, hosted by Greg Wheeler: In this session, attendees can familiarize themselves with ITIL4 recommendations for proper controls to enable faster time to delivery and more agile approaches without sacrificing quality and stability.
- Session 1556, Cyber Security, Meet Cyber Resilience, hosted by Andrea Castillo: In this session, attendees can take part in a discussion about how we can build cyber resilient organizations where people, processes, and technology play together.
About Crossfuze
Crossfuze is a global, multiple award-winning ServiceNow Elite Services and Sales Partner. As a leading workflow company with four Certified Master Architects on staff, they provide advisory, implementation, and support services and expertise to their customers to help them bring new value to their business through digital transformation.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow is a cloud-based company that provides software as a service (SaaS) for technical management support. They strive to deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity. Knowledge 2021 offers opportunities for the entire ServiceNow community to learn how to realize unlimited potential with an easy, seamless platform that can transform the world of work, one workflow at a time.
