JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior executive Dan Warner has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, consolidating Crowley Maritime Corporation's enterprise-level financial strategy, resources and services under his leadership.
Warner's new position will help the company improve financial process efficiencies and implement new information technology for enhanced data analysis to support the company's goals of increasing cost efficiencies, accelerating revenue and earnings growth and providing higher value to customers. He will oversee Crowley's treasury, tax, controllership, procurement, internal audit, and financial planning and analysis functions. Warner is based in Jacksonville, Fla., and reports to Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley.
"Dan's leadership and achievements in finance over two decades have proven his ability to help lead our efforts to reach the company's strategic goals," said Crowley. "The unified finance group will play a crucial role in supporting our growth, efficiency and digital transformation by helping us enhance our financial management and capital funding objectives and strategies."
Warner has served as senior vice president and treasurer and member of the company's senior leadership team since 2005. He began his career with Crowley in 2001 as a senior analyst for the corporate planning group and later served as finance director for both the company's logistics and Puerto Rico and Caribbean liner services organizations.
Prior to joining Crowley, Warner held various finance positions, including vice president at Citigroup in New York. He has a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and a master's in business administration from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management.
Warner's new role begins as John Calvin, senior vice president and controller, prepares to retire later this year. Calvin has transitioned to a new leadership role as senior vice president for financial and transformational change, within the finance group. Since joining Crowley more than 30 years ago, Calvin has held positions of increasing responsibility, including vice president, Caribbean Islands Services; corporate director of strategic and financial planning; and division controller.
