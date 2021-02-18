MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster is pleased to announce the expansion of its eRisk team with the addition of Cassie Quaranta as an Executive Underwriter in the Northeast Region and Vlad Borovskyi as an Underwriter in the Southeast Region. Quaranta and Borovskyi will focus on underwriting Cyber Insurance, Technology Errors & Omissions and Miscellaneous Professional Liability (MPL) coverages.

"Cassie and Vlad bring additional expertise to our highly experienced team, and they share our commitment to precision underwriting and developing customized solutions for each client's specific needs," said Nick Economidis, Vice President of eRisk at Crum & Forster. "They are part of our regional expansion strategy, which is enabling us to meet the growing demand for coverage and provide enhanced service to our agents/brokers and customers across the U.S."

Quaranta joins Crum & Forster from Hiscox, where she held Cyber & Technology underwriting positions and developed business throughout the Northeast Region. Quaranta is based in Crum & Forster's Jersey City, N.J., office.

Borovskyi comes to Crum & Forster from Beazley, where he underwrote and managed a book of specialty business primarily in the Southeast Region. Borovskyi is based in Crum & Forster's Roswell, Ga., office.

Crum & Forster's eRisk unit is recognized for its Simple Cyber insurance product and other specialty coverages. Simple Cyber is a straightforward and easy-to-understand policy that provides financial protection for first-party and third-party exposures, access to 24/7 Cyber Response services, and an array of loss control resources to help companies strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

The eRisk unit is part of Crum & Forster's Executive Risk group, led by Leigh McMullan, which specializes in providing Management Liability, Professional Liability, Cyber Insurance, and Fidelity & Crime coverages.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster, rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020), is a national property, casualty, accident & health and specialty insurance group, wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, conducting business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers, as well as an offshore captive facility, Crum & Forster Segregated Portfolio Company (SPC). For more information about Crum & Forster, visit www.cfins.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. 

C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

Media Contact:    

Hallie Harenski



VP, C&F Corporate Communications



hallie.harenski@cfins.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crum--forster-expands-erisk-team-with-two-new-underwriters-301231037.html

SOURCE Crum & Forster

