CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, officially announced today that Chief Scientific Officer Brandon Zurawlow will serve as a key speaker for the Making Pharmaceuticals Conference to be held October 5th and 6th on Coventry England. CS Analytical participation in this conference is being done in partnership with Industrial Production Processes (IPP) Ltd, a key partner representing CS Analytical in the England and Ireland region. The title of the educational presentation will be "CCIT Method Selection through the Product Lifecycle" and will include key aspects of USP〈1207〉 testing requirements. Brandon's educational session is scheduled for 5 October at 2:00pm.
"We are excited to work with our partner IPP as a key presenter on the critical topic of method selection for USP〈1207〉container closure integrity testing," commented CS Analytical CEO Brian Mulhall. "Brandon Zurawlow is an experienced and valued resource when it comes to all issues specific to CCI testing and I am confident all participants will come away with many valuable insights into this critical, and at times, complex topic."
The presentation will be based upon the concept that "Demonstrating CCI" for regulated package systems is best served by a "toolbox" approach that uses the multiple technologies listed as part of the US〈1207〉general chapter to define a plan that is based upon the combination of the package system with the characteristics of the drug product it will hold. Understanding the variables that influence method selection and implementation is crucial for regulatory success.
When not presenting, Brandon will be working with the IPP group that will be displaying their line of instruments. He will be available for booking one-one consultations at the IPP stand (200) in the exhibitor hall.
The Making Pharmaceuticals conference is scheduled for October 5th & 6th is free to attend and will offer five key topic areas that run in parallel so participants can tailor their conference agenda based upon their specific interests and professional information requirements. To learn more about the conference, register to attend or make travel arrangements, please visit http://www.makingpharma.com/conference-2020/.
About CS Analytical Laboratory
The world's only cGMP, FDA-registered contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, the CS Analytical Team includes world-leading experts and thought-leaders on FDA and EU regulatory expectations and USP and EP primary package testing requirements inclusive of container closure integrity (CCI) testing (CCIT). Test services include CCI method development, validation, and analysis, USP/EP/JP physical and physicochemical testing, and Comprehensive and Complementary services for all common or unique primary packaging components and systems inclusive of glass, plastic, elastomeric, and more. CS Analytical is the single source to ensure a regulated industry product-package system meets strict, complex, and ever-changing regulatory requirements.
About Industrial Production Processes (IPP) Ltd
With over 40 years' experience, IPP (IPT Ltd trading as IPP in Ireland and formerly APP in the UK) is a technical distributor of manufacturing equipment to the electronics, pharmaceutical and medical device sectors across Ireland and the UK. With a strong presence representing package equipment and instrumentation, our team of service and sales engineers is committed to meeting the technical requirements of our clients in a timely and effective manner.
