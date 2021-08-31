CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been selected by the Georgia Department of Community Health to provide Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) services for its Medicaid Enterprise System Transformation project.

Georgia is using a modular approach to transform its legacy Medicaid system. CSG is providing IV&V services for individual modules and across the enterprise; assessing project progress, operational readiness, organizational change management, vendor and resource management, and governance; identifying risks and recommending mitigation strategies; and producing ongoing project health reports.

"CSG is excited to assist Georgia on this initiative creating an agile Medicaid Enterprise with the flexibility to meet the future needs of state agencies, service providers, and the Georgians they serve," says Robin Dufresne, Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services practice. "Our team will apply our experience on modular Medicaid system projects across the country to help assure DCH achieves its implementation goals."

CSG Government Solutions deploys highly experienced teams and innovative methods, knowledge, and tools to help governments modernize complex program enterprises. CSG clients include 46 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments.

CONTACT:

Robin Dufresne

Director, Healthcare and Human Services Practice

CSG Government Solutions

180 N. Stetson Ave

Suite 3200

Chicago, IL 60601

312.444.2760 Fax: 312.938.2191

rdufresne@csgdelivers.com

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm focused on helping states modernize critical program enterprises. Our highly experienced teams and industry-leading Centers of Excellence help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG has established itself as a trusted adviser to government agencies across the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Robin Dufresne, CSG Government Solutions, 312.444.2760, rdufresne@csgdelivers.com

