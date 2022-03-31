National Workforce Solutions Company Promotes Operations Executive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading national workforce solutions firm, CSI Companies, announced today the promotion of Kate Mays from Division President to Chief Operating Officer. In her new role, Mays will oversee organizational operations and partner with the executive team on large scale strategic endeavors. She has been with CSI for over fifteen years with nine of those years in an operational and management role.
Mays joined CSI in 2006 as an intern. After obtaining her degree in Marketing from the University of Florida, she gained experience working several roles within the company, including recruiting and sales. After over eight years in sales, she was promoted to Vice President of Sales Operations where she was responsible for managing the company's sales efforts. Mays then became President of CSI's Healthcare IT division where she oversaw a team of over forty employees that lead and support IT projects at major healthcare systems across the nation. With the unit under her leadership, she has more than tripled the Healthcare IT division's revenue.
Over the course of her time at CSI, Mays has been recognized for several notable accolades: 40 Under 40 honoree and Woman of Influence by Jacksonville Business Journal, Women of Impact Chair for the American Heart Association, 102 Women in Healthcare IT to Know honoree by Becker's Hospital Review, and Lagniappe Award honoree by CSI Companies. A passionate supporter of philanthropic endeavors, she serves on the CSI Gives Back board and volunteers for the American Lung Association, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Dreams Come True, Hunger Fight, and Jay Fund.
This advancement is enthusiastically celebrated by CSI's executive team. "Kate's commitment to CSI has been apparent since she walked in the office over fifteen years ago," said Chris Flakus, Chief Executive Officer of CSI Companies. "People that know Kate are inspired by her, people that are around her want to spend more time with her, and people that look up to her want to learn from her. She is the heart of CSI."
"I am extremely honored to accept this opportunity," said Kate Mays. "I am confident that alongside the leadership team, we will propel our shared vision for CSI to limitless heights."
