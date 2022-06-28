Markowitz Brings Proven HR Leadership to Company's Ongoing Growth
RESTON, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Converged Security Solutions (CSS), the holding company supporting leading IT transformation, cybersecurity, and physical security companies Evolver and eVigilant, announced today the appointment of Eva Markowitz as Senior Vice President of Human Resources.
Eva joins CSS during a critical expansion of the company's administrative operations, following significant new business and revenue channels for the portfolio. As an operational support entity, CSS is overseeing a contract portfolio that includes federal government agencies, state and local governments, and large, financial services companies. Eva will report directly to CEO Mike Santelli and be responsible for leading strategy and programs that support the growth of both employees and the organization including recruitment, benefits, compensation, professional development, and employee engagement.
Eva has built an impressive HR executive tenure over the course of more than twenty years. She arrives at CSS after eight years as Vice President of Human Resources at Cyren, a cloud-based security solutions provider. Her previous roles have worked closely with chief executives and boards to oversee expansion of organizations in multiple countries. Her focus on employee engagement, professional development, and recruitment have led to sustainable growth and productive leadership within the security contracting sector. Preceding her time at Cyren, Eva worked at Analysis Research Planning Corporation (ARPC) and Thomas and Herbert Consulting.
"We had been searching for a person who could successfully dedicate their focus to each valued employee while overseeing CSS through a growth phase," said Mike Santelli, CEO of CSS. "Eva is exactly the type of executive we need as we continue to fuel the growth engines of two very active companies. She knows this sector extremely well and has brought about positive engagement in every organization she's been a part of, so we know our employees will see a continued commitment to their excellence as a result of her leadership."
The suite of services offered by Evolver and eVigilant include critical cyber operations, security risk management, physical security installations, IT transformation solutions, eDiscovery for the legal sector, and more. As a result of the growing business, CSS has been staffing up its talent recruiting, business development, and financial operations as it gears up for a successful second half of 2022.
About CSS
Converged Security Solutions (CSS) is a customer-centric holding company managing the growth of IT transformation, cybersecurity, and physical security brands. Through its principal holdings, Evolver and eVigilant, CSS is committed to creating value for its clients through IT, cybersecurity, and physical security services and solutions. Founded in 2018, CSS is a privately-held company headquartered in Reston, Va., via the private investments of Hillcrest Holdings Inc. and Akoya Capital LLC . For more information, visit CSS at http://www.cssoperations.com, Evolver at https:http://www.evolverinc.com, or eVigilant at http://www.evigilant.com.
