ST. LOUIS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Josiah Cox, president of Central States Water Resources (CSWR), has been elected to serve on the board of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) as an at-large member. His term begins January 1, 2022. The board position announcement comes as CSWR experiences significant growth, including moving into the top 15 largest water and sewer investor-owned utilities in the U.S. this year, as well as investing more than $100 million in 320 plants across seven states.
"I am honored to we are part of such a great organization," Cox said. "NAWC has done an admirable job educating the public and regulators about the challenges facing water utilities as well as engaging with stakeholders and lawmakers. To be elected as an at-large board member is a sign that we are actually executing our mission to bring safe, reliable water to every community in the U.S."
Cox's election comes at a crucial time for water and wastewater utilities. Fragmentation across the industry is complicating efforts to replace and repair aging infrastructure just as the Clean Water Act begins more stringent federal oversight.
CSWR brings a unique perspective to the NAWC through their extensive experience with small and distressed water and wastewater systems in ex-suburban and rural communities. "At CSWR, we know the infrastructure crisis isn't looming, it's here for small utilities; and NAWC has been trumpeting that urgency for a while now," Cox said.
About Central States Water Resources
Central States Water Resources (CSWR) is transforming how water utilities work by using technology and innovation to bring safe, reliable and environmentally responsible water resources to every community in the U.S. The company has water and wastewater operations or pending acquisitions across the nation, including in Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Learn more about CSWR at CentralStatesWaterResources.com.
About NAWC
National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) member companies safeguard public health and promote environmental stewardship as they serve the water and wastewater needs of nearly 73 million Americans every day. NAWC members have an exceptional record of compliance with federal and state health and environmental regulations. Ensuring this high standard of quality requires extraordinary amounts of capital investment. The 10 largest NAWC member companies collectively invest nearly $3.7 billion annually to ensure their water infrastructure is well maintained and that safe and clean drinking water is available whenever needed. Learn more about NAWC and the companies we proudly represent at http://www.nawc.org or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Aaron Perlut, Elasticity, 877-569-2837, media@cswrgroup.com
SOURCE Central States Water Resources (CSWR)