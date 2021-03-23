DALLAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSWR Texas Water Utility Operating Company, a division of Central States Water Resources (CSWR), has acquired 11 water and wastewater systems as approved by the Texas Public Utility Commission.
"We appreciate the Commission's support of our proven abilities to deliver access to clean and safe drinking water and reliable wastewater resources to Texas residents," said Josiah Cox, President of CSWR Texas Water and CSWR. "We recognize the critical importance of water to the health of our communities."
The acquired system include: North Victoria and Coleto (Victoria County), Copano Heights (Magnolia County), Tall Pines (Cypress County), Ranch Country (Houston County), Shady Oaks (Floreville County), Treetop Estates (Magnolia County), Abraxas (Fort Worth County), Council Creek (Burnet County), Laguna Vistas (Granbury County) and Jones-Owens (Burnet County).
CSWR Texas Water serves 2,302 customers across the state. Under the newly approved acquisition agreement, customers will receive the same rates.
CSWR Texas immediately proved its ability to provide safe and reliable service in the face of natural disaster. The polar vortex in February caused extreme cold and icy conditions that knocked out power and water services for millions of Texans. By February 24, due to the tireless efforts of the operations and customer service teams, CSWR restored service to all its customers despite the fact that in early March, some 360,000 homes in the state were still without water access.
"Our teams worked incredibly hard, going from home to home, getting their water systems back online," said Mike Duncan, vice president of Texas Water and CSWR. "The teamwork made it possible for us to get water service back to our customers so quickly."
About Central States Water Resources
Central States Water Resources (CSWR) is transforming how water utilities work by using technology and innovation to bring safe, reliable and environmentally responsible water resources to every community in the U.S. The company has water and wastewater operations or pending acquisitions across the nation, including in Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Learn more about CSWR at CentralStatesWaterResources.com and CSWR Texas Water at http://www.cswrtexaswateruoc.com.
