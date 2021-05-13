SAN ANTONIO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical Trials of Texas, Inc. (CTT) was named "Best Clinical Site" at the 14th annual Vaccine Industry Excellence (ViE) Awards during the 2021 World Vaccine Congress.
"CTT is so honored to be recognized for its vaccine work alongside some of the most prestigious names in the pharmaceutical industry," said President/CEO Kay Scroggins, RN.
CTT has conducted more than 40 vaccine trials including COVID-19, Influenza, Pneumonia, RSV and Meningitis. The company's ability to utilize cross-functional teams across 8 departments allows it to accommodate a wide variety of sponsor and protocol needs, including unblinded and pharmacy staff.
CTT utilizes a pre-screening approaching to pre-qualify healthy populations and expedites enrollment within 24 hours of greenlight. In 2020, CTT was recognized as a top Latino COVID-19 vaccine enroller in an investigational vaccine study. Minority participation in COVID-19 vaccine trials topped 50%, due to ongoing community outreach efforts. Additionally, CTT's expansion of onsite PBMC capabilities added to its robust vaccine offerings.
Clinical Trials of Texas, Inc. (CTT) is a highly awarded and fast-growing, multi-therapeutic site in Texas, founded by Kay Scroggins, RN in 2001. CTT conducts studies across Phases I-IV, working with more than 13 investigators across multiple therapeutic areas such as vaccines, metabolic disorders, women's health, mental/behavioral health and devices.
