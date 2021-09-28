ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cumberland Group, a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions and services, announced today the completion of a management buyout, led by Joe Corbett, President & COO and his extended leadership team. Representing the next step in Cumberland's continued growth and evolution, the move includes the management team acquisition of all shareholding's from co-founders Ken Snuggs and Patrick Hiller.
"Cumberland Group has an unmatched reputation in our industry and we are committed to continuing our focus on delivering world-class technical solutions, perspective and expertise to our clients," said Corbett. "We look forward to our sustained, strategic growth as we drive our business forward."
"It's truly an honor and privilege to be making this transition," said Hiller and Snuggs. "Having been founders and part of this extended family for all these years has been an amazing journey. This is a true reflection of the culture and people at Cumberland Group and our belief in the future of the business."
About Cumberland Group
Based in Atlanta, Ga., Cumberland Group is the advisory and solutions firm companies turn to when their technology demands outpace current capabilities. We sit at the intersection of management consulting firms, traditional VARS, and system integrators—a vantage that provides a unique perspective in guiding organizations making critical technology decisions and investments.
Media Contact
Rob Wentz, Cumberland Group, +1 7705759283, rob.wentz@cumberland.com
SOURCE Cumberland Group