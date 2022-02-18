ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curae, a national leader of non-recourse healthcare financing for consumers, is pleased to announce David Grizzanti as one of Curae's new Vice Presidents.
David is a healthcare finance executive, who began his career in Investment Banking, became a Certified Public Accountant, and earned an MBA in Finance and Economics.
Mark Starr, Executive VP of Curae, says, "We are excited to welcome a recognized industry expert to the Curae, Patient Financing team. David's extensive experience in healthcare finance will be a critical component to our long-term success. The entire Curae team has the highest confidence in David's ability to continue moving this organization in the right direction."
David brings more than twenty-five years of experience within multiple healthcare verticals. Prior to joining Curae, he was the Executive Director, US Healthcare at Change Healthcare, a provider of revenue and payment cycle management and clinical information exchange solutions.
Based in Philadelphia, David will be responsible for growing the Curae brand in the Acute healthcare sector in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets in the U.S.
In past roles, David implemented client success programs with the EHR company Cerner Corporation, as well as sales leadership roles with the revenue cycle technology and global services stalwarts Sutherland, and Wipro. In addition, David founded a boutique healthcare IT and RCM consulting firm partnering with organizations later acquired by nThrive.
David was born and raised in the Pocono Mountains of northeastern Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Shippensburg University Pennsylvania where he majored in Accounting. He is a community and church volunteer, avid outdoor enthusiast, and football and wrestling coach.
David's response when asked about the impact Curae can make on the patient experience and affordability crisis…"I believe there is a massive opportunity and responsibility for today's healthcare leaders, to embrace FinTech so that no patient is left behind. We can achieve affordable population health and provider brand-loyalty for all patients across their lifetime of care."
About Curae
Believing the revenue cycle model in healthcare is fundamentally broken, Curae exists to empower providers to serve their patient population through a suite of flexible, fully funded non-recourse patient financing options. Headquartered in Atlanta, Curae works with health providers across the United States. For more information about Curae and its solutions, please visit http://www.curae.com.
