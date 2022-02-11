ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curae, a national leader of non-recourse healthcare financing for consumers, is pleased to announce Eric Bergeon as one of Curae's new Regional Vice Presidents.
Mark Starr, Executive VP of Curae, says, " I have personally known Eric for 15 years and am beyond excited to welcome a well-respected industry expert to the Curae, Patient Financing team. Eric's extensive experience in Revenue Cycle Management has given him a deep understanding of the needs of our customers and how to exceed expectations. With Curae rapidly expanding nationwide, Eric's expertise in the complex U.S. healthcare system will be a critical component to our long-term success."
Eric brings more than twenty years of experience within multiple healthcare verticals and has been a noteworthy leader in the industry. Prior to joining Curae, Eric was the Vice President, Sales & Client Success with Datavant/Ciox Health, a healthcare technology company helping providers connect, control, and comply in solving last-mile challenges in clinical interoperability. At Ciox, Eric assisted providers in connecting the healthcare ecosystem with data and insights in medical records to improve patient outcomes.
Known for his strong customer orientation, Eric will be responsible for growing the Curae brand in the Acute healthcare sector in the Southeast and Mid-south markets in the continental U.S.
In past roles, Eric was a Sales Executive with Ovation Revenue Cycle Solutions, a UPMC Enterprise, led all Talent Acquisition efforts for Sava Senior Care, a skilled nursing organization, and was the CEO of ExecuHealth, Inc., a national recruitment firm focusing on revenue cycle, healthcare information management and financial roles with provider clients nationally.
Eric is an active member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and is the incoming President for the Georgia Chapter, 2022-23. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University where he majored in Business Administration. Eric resides in Alpharetta, GA where he enjoys spending time with his wife Britt and his teenage daughters Emily and Allie. He is an avid golfer, enjoys cooking, traveling, and staying active.
Eric's response when asked by prominent providers and peers..."I am thrilled to join an organization that puts patients at the forefront of care and truly understands the complexities of today's health systems."
About Curae
Believing the revenue cycle model in healthcare is fundamentally broken, Curae exists to empower providers to serve their patient population through a suite of flexible, fully funded non-recourse patient financing options. Headquartered in Atlanta, Curae works with health providers across the United States. For more information about Curae and its solutions, please visit http://www.curae.com.
