KALAMAZOO, Mich., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curator of Headwear Exhibit to Present August 17 Program
The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is hosting a conversation with Stacey Miller, curator of The Global Language of Headwear: Cultural Identity, Rites of Passage, and Spirituality, on display at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum through Oct. 24. The program will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, August 17, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Participants will listen to some of the stories behind the hats that Miller has collected. Knowing something about a hat and understanding its function can deepen our knowledge of other cultures and instill an awareness and appreciation of the values and attitudes we share as humans. While the program is free, registration at kalamazoomuseum.org is required. The Zoom link will be emailed to those who register by 2 p.m. on the day of the program.
Miller is a mitrologist, a collector and an authority on the cultural significance of hats and headdresses. She got her start in the 1980s while driving from Spain to India. She purchased her first hat, a topi, from a vendor of skullcaps in Istanbul. Since then, her collection has continued to grow and includes over 1300 hats from 150 countries and many more cultures, tribes and ethnic groups. With a passion for travel and a fascination with other lifestyles, Miller has researched the cultural significance of the headdresses to understand the stories they tell about the people who wear them.
The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is operated by Kalamazoo Valley Community College and is governed by its Board of Trustees.
Stacey Miller Photo by Matt Wittmeyer
