Curio (PRNewsfoto/Curio)

Curio (PRNewsfoto/Curio)

 By Curio

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio is proud to announce the assembly of its initial Advisory Board. With a robust and deep level of expertise and unparalleled know-how in the nuclear sector, Curio is positioning itself to be a leader in the Spent Nuclear Fuel recycling space. The Advisory Board includes:

Joe Grimes, former Executive Vice President of Generation at the Tennessee Valley Authority;

Shane Johnson, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Science and Technology innovation at the Department of Energy, Office of Nuclear Energy;

Dr. Larry Miller, Professor Emeritus of Nuclear Engineering at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with decades of experience in nuclear fuel cycle research;

Jonathan Destler, serial entrepreneur, serves as the CEO of Opti Harvest($OPHV), a transformative Agritech company and seed investor in Loop Industries ($LOOP) -- a disruptive recycling company;

Dr. Al Burkart, former Deputy Director of the Office of Nuclear Energy, Safety, and Security at the U.S. Department of State;

Alan Brownstein, former Chief Operating Officer of the DOE Yucca Mountain repository project; 

Dr. Allen Sessoms, a physicist, diplomat, and academic administrator and former Director of the Office of Nuclear Technology and Safeguards at the U.S. Department of State;

Amy Roma, Esq., Global Energy Practice Leader at Hogan Lovells U.S. LLP, and recognized as one of the Top 10 most innovative lawyers in North America; and

For more information visit www.CurioLegacy.com

CONTACT: Curio Press

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curio-assembles-an-all-star-advisory-board-301480190.html

SOURCE Curio

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.