LEXINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that an abstract for CA-4948, a small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, has been accepted for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from April 10-15, 2021.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Poster Presentation

  • Title: Identification of NF-kappaB phospho-p50 as a Potential Predictive Biomarker for IRAK4 inhibitor CA-4948 in Patients with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
  • Session Name: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit
  • Session Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021

Additional meeting information can be found on the AACR website https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/. The presentation will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.curis.com.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma both as a monotherapy and in combination with BTK inhibitor, ibrutinib. Curis is also evaluating CA-4948 in a Phase 1 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1a/1b trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis' website at www.curis.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curis-announces-abstract-for-ca-4948-accepted-for-presentation-at-the-american-association-for-cancer-research-annual-meeting-301244538.html

