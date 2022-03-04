IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Custom Business Solutions (CBS), developers of NorthStar POS, the restaurant industry's first multi-platform point-of-sale system, announce today that Michael Beck has joined the company as the VP of Sales. Michael will be responsible leading NorthStar's sales growth in the industry. He will be working with the sales professionals and the CBS client base to delivery industry leading solutions to their restaurant operations. Michael's experience in the industry working with both large and small clients will benefit the sales efforts and the clients.
With more than 20 years of hospitality operations, sales, and leadership experience, Michael has lived end to end in the hospitality technology vertical. From cooking on the lines, to operations and catering services to POS and leading-edge hospitality focused SaaS technologies Michael has an earned clear view of the big picture.
Prior to joining CBS, Michael came to us by way of Savi Solutions as their EVP of Enterprise Sales. Prior to Savi, Michael enjoyed 8 successful years at Par Tech / Restaurant Magic in various roles of progressive leadership, having served most recently as their VP of Sales and Marketing. Before joining PAR Tech / Restaurant Magic, Michael was part of Xpient Solutions serving as VP of Sales. Beck began his career in hospitality technology as a Relationship Manager at Altametrics Enterprise Solutions.
He graduated from University of Maryland with a bachelor's degree in Communications, graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Academy with an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts and is a war veteran having proudly served in the United States Army.
Today Michael spends most of his time in Tampa Florida with what he calls his "Little Tribe". Of his many accomplishments, Michael is most proud of his newest role as husband and father. His hobbies include gaming, cooking, wilderness conservation and outdoor activities.
"Any time out on the water or on the golf course is great! Well, when it comes to golf, the more realistic description is the sunny day out of the office I spent looking for my lost ball laughing with friends… But that works too!"
About Custom Business Solutions (CBS)
California-based Custom Business Solutions has decades of experience in cash management for restaurant companies to address market changes in technology and its rapid adoption in the hospitality industry. Developed expressly for the food-service industry by Custom Business Solutions, NorthStar delivers a robust cloud-based omnichannel point-of-sale system for hospitality businesses that integrates point of sale, guest ordering, kiosk, web and online ordering into one solution. In addition to being EMV compliant, NorthStar is processor agnostic and allows hospitality businesses to choose their credit card processing company. For more information, visit https://cbsnorthstar.com.
