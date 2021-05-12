NYSE: CTOS (PRNewsfoto/Custom Truck One Source, Inc.)

NYSE: CTOS (PRNewsfoto/Custom Truck One Source, Inc.)

 By Custom Truck One Source, Inc.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS, "CTOS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail and other infrastructure-related end markets, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

On April 1, 2021, the Company, formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. ("Nesco"), through its subsidiary, closed on the acquisition of Custom Truck One Source, L.P. ("Custom Truck") (the "Acquisition"). The combination creates a leading, one-stop shop for specialty equipment serving highly attractive and growing infrastructure end markets, including transmission and distribution ("T&D"), telecom, rail and other national infrastructure initiatives. The financial data below reflects only the standalone results of Nesco prior to the closing of the Acquisition. Results for the combined companies following the Acquisition are expected to be provided at a later date.

Nesco Standalone First Quarter Highlights

All metrics compared to first quarter 2020 unless otherwise noted

  • Total revenue was $78.3 million compared to $81.7 million
  • Equipment Rentals and Sales ("ERS") segment revenue held steady at $62.7 million compared to $63.7 million
  • Fleet utilization improved to 78.5% from 77.3%
  • Equipment sales increased 7.9% to $18.0 million
  • Net loss was $27.9 million compared to net loss of $16.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $27.5 million compared to $32.1 million
  • Free cash flow increased by $21.8 million from negative $30.0 million

Strategic Combination of Nesco and Custom Truck Complete

  • Closed on the combination of Nesco and Custom Truck on April 1, 2021
  • New senior secured asset-based credit facility and senior secured second lien notes put in place on April 1, 2021, reducing weighted average interest rate on senior secured debt to 4.4% from 7.7%
  • Combination of Nesco and Custom Truck creates one of the leading one-stop-shop specialty rental equipment resources, with a rental fleet of more than 8,800 pieces of specialized equipment
  • CTOS expects to realize over $50 million in synergies from the combination over time

"The closing of the merger between Nesco and Custom Truck was a tremendous milestone, but we are now singularly focused on continuing to build a great business and delivering on strong value creation opportunities for our shareholders," said Fred Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Custom Truck One Source. "Both companies generated solid results during the first quarter. By joining forces, we're even better positioned to serve our customers and capitalize on emerging strength in our attractive end markets, while continuing to drive both revenue and cost synergies."

Total revenue for Nesco standalone in the first quarter was $78.3 million, a decrease of 4.2% from the first quarter of 2020, as a result of rental fleet mix and a decline in upfit work under the PTA business. Nesco standalone realized growth in sales of equipment of $1.3 million, an increase of 7.9%, from the first quarter of 2020. 

Net loss for Nesco standalone was $27.9 million for the first quarter compared to net loss of $16.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Nesco standalone recognized transaction expenses related to the Acquisition of approximately $10.4 million, as well as a non-cash charge of $7.6 million related to privately placed warrants stemming from its 2019 merger with Capitol Investment Corp. IV (a "SPAC" investment vehicle).

Adjusted EBITDA for Nesco standalone was $27.5 million in the first quarter, a decrease of 14.1% from the first quarter of 2020. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower rental yield resulting from a slower ramp in transmission projects compared to distribution projects and a shift in revenue mix, with sales of equipment making up approximately 23.0% of total revenue compared to 20.4% in the first quarter of 2020.

Standalone Nesco had cash of $3.2 million as of March 31, 2021, and net debt outstanding, including capital leases, was $743.6 million as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $8.1 million compared to December 31, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on May 12, 2021, to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results. A webcast will be publicly available investors.customtruck.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-855-327-6838 or 1-604-235-2082. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 10014764.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including financial measures that do not conform with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), to analyze its performance and financial condition. These include adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, fleet utilization, original equipment cost ("OEC") on rent and net capital expenditures, among other metrics. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes they are the most relevant measures of performance.  Some of these measures are commonly used in the specialty rentals industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide greater insights to investors about its revenue and cost performance, in addition to standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or to be superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.  The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

ABOUT CTOS

CTOS is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America. CTOS offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 8,800 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit investors.customtruck.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's management's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in this press release. This press release is based on certain assumptions that the Company's management has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as the Company's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate in these circumstances. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many factors could affect the Company's actual performance and results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and operations as well as the overall economy; the Company's ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; the Company's estimates of the size of the markets for its solutions; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company's solutions; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; the Company's ability to identify and integrate acquisitions, including the Company's ability to integrate the businesses of Nesco and Custom Truck and realize the anticipated benefits thereof; the performance and security of the Company's services; potential litigation; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company's services. For a more complete description of these and other possible risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Bradley Meader, CFO

(844) 403-6138

investors@customtruck.com

Custom Truck One Source, Inc.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. Standalone Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

(in $000s except per share data)

2021



2020

Revenue







Rental revenue

$

48,289





$

50,994



Sales of rental equipment

10,485





9,093



Sales of new equipment

7,502





7,577



Parts sales and services

12,023





14,079



Total revenue

78,299





81,743



Cost of revenue







Cost of rental revenue

16,643





13,786



Depreciation of rental equipment

17,844





20,112



Cost of rental equipment sales

6,740





7,728



Cost of new equipment sales

6,925





6,654



Cost of parts sales and services

9,643





11,360



Major repair disposals

285





700



Total cost of revenue

58,080





60,340



Gross profit

20,219





21,403



Operating expenses







Selling, general, and administrative

11,339





11,618



Licensing and titling

711





821



Amortization and non-rental depreciation

775





716



Transaction and other expenses

10,448





1,452



Total operating expenses

23,273





14,607



Operating income (loss)

(3,054)





6,796



Other expense







Interest expense, net

14,906





16,014



Other expense, net

5,857





6,021



Total other expense

20,763





22,035



Loss before income taxes

(23,817)





(15,239)



Income tax expense (benefit)

4,090





730



Net Loss

$

(27,907)





$

(15,969)



Loss per share:







Basic and diluted

$

(0.57)





$

(0.33)



 

Custom Truck One, Inc.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. Standalone Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



(in $000s)

March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020









Assets







Current Assets







Cash

$

3,191





$

3,412



Accounts receivable, net

54,415





60,933



Inventory

33,665





31,367



Prepaid expenses and other

13,075





7,530



Total current assets

104,346





103,242



Property and equipment, net

3,756





6,269



Rental equipment, net

323,705





335,812



Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

304,878





305,631



Deferred income taxes

13,126





16,952



Notes receivable

433





498



Total assets

$

750,244





$

768,404



Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

$

27,972





$

31,829



Accrued expenses

30,156





31,991



Deferred rent income

776





975



Current maturities of long-term debt

1,111





1,280



Current portion of capital lease obligations

5,059





5,276



Total current liabilities

65,074





71,351



Long term debt, net

725,677





715,858



Capital leases

4,513





5,250



Derivative and warrants liabilities

23,647





7,012



Total long-term liabilities

753,837





728,120











Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' Deficit







Common stock

5





5



Additional paid-in capital

425,224





434,917



Accumulated deficit

(493,896)





(465,989)



Total stockholders' deficit

(68,667)





(31,067)



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

$

750,244





$

768,404



 

Custom Truck One Source, Inc.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. Standalone Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

(in $000s)

2021



2020

Operating activities







Net loss

$

(27,907)





$

(15,969)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flow from operating activities:







Depreciation

18,063





20,377



Amortization - intangibles

753





691



Amortization - financing costs

804





711



Provision for losses on accounts receivable

1,383





777



Share-based payments

698





559



Gain on sale of equipment - rental fleet

(4,137)





(2,213)



Loss (gain) on insurance proceeds - damaged equipment

(2)





(120)



Major repair disposals

285





700



Change in fair value of derivative and warrants

5,846





5,963



Deferred tax (benefit) expense

3,826





652



Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

1,520





1,207



Inventory

(5,081)





176



Prepaid expenses and other

(5,545)





(34)



Accounts payable

(956)





(3,352)



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(1,437)





(12,427)



Unearned income

(199)





(517)



Net cash flow from operating activities

(12,086)





(2,819)











Investing activities







Purchase of equipment - rental fleet

(11,368)





(33,347)



Proceeds from sale of equipment and parts

14,789





9,960



Insurance proceeds from damaged equipment

627





365



Purchase of property and equipment

(141)





(4,168)



Other

65







Net cash flow from investing activities

3,972





(27,190)











Financing activities







Borrowings under revolving credit facilities

25,461





35,680



Repayments under revolving credit facilities

(16,431)







Repayments of notes payable

(182)







Capital lease payments

(955)







Finance fees paid





(1,737)



Net cash flow from financing activities

7,893





33,943



Net Change in Cash

(221)





3,934



Cash at Beginning of Period

3,412





6,302



Cash at End of Period

$

3,191





$

10,236













Three Months Ended March 31,

(in $000s)

2021



2020

Supplemental Cash Flow Information







Cash paid for interest

$

26,287





$

24,977



Cash paid for income taxes

122





76



Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:







Transfer of inventory to rental equipment

2,783





2,087



Rental equipment and property and equipment purchases in accounts payable

6,285





11,861



Rental equipment sales in accounts receivable

1,505





5,627



 

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. 

Nesco Holdings, Inc. Standalone Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

(in $000s)

2021



2020









Net loss

$

(27,907)





$

(15,969)



Interest expense

14,906





16,014



Income tax expense (benefit)

4,090





730



Depreciation expense

18,063





20,377



Amortization expense

753





691



EBITDA

9,905





21,843



Adjustments:







   Non-cash purchase accounting impact (1)

53





917



   Transaction and process improvement costs (2)

10,744





2,079



   Major repairs (3)

285





700



   Share-based payments (4)

698





559



Change in fair value of derivative and warrants (5)

5,846





5,963



Adjusted EBITDA

$

27,531





$

32,061



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for (1) non-cash purchase accounting impact, (2) transaction and process improvement costs, including the effect of the cessation of operations in Mexico, (3) major repairs, (4) share-based payments, and (5) the change in fair value of derivative instruments.  This non-GAAP measure is subject to certain limitations.

(1)

Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting, net of accumulated depreciation, on the cost of equipment sold.  The equipment acquired received a   purchase step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the equipment cost pursuant to our credit agreement.





(2)

Represents transaction costs related to the acquisition of Custom Truck One Source. These expenses are comprised of professional consultancy, legal, tax and accounting fees. Also included are the expenses associated with the closure of the Company's Mexican operations, which closure activities commenced in the third quarter of 2019.





(3)

Represents the undepreciated cost of replaced vehicle chassis and components from heavy maintenance, repair and overhaul activities associated with our fleet, which is an adjustment pursuant to our credit agreement.





(4)

Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with the issuance of stock options and restricted stock units.





(5)

Represents the charge to earnings for our interest rate collar (which is an undesignated hedge) and the change in fair value of the liability for warrants.

 

Nesco Holdings, Inc. Standalone Fleet Metrics (unaudited)







Three Months Ended March 31,

(in $000s)



2021



2020











Average OEC on rent



$

499,725





$

499,756



Fleet utilization



78.5

%



77.3

%

OEC on rent yield



35.0

%



36.5

%

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL METRICS

Average OEC on rent.  OEC on rent is the original equipment cost of units rented to customers at a given point in time. Average OEC on rent is calculated as the weighted-average OEC on rent during the stated period.

Fleet utilization.  Fleet utilization is defined as the total number of days the rental equipment was rented during a specified period of time divided by the total number of days available during the same period and weighted based on OEC.

OEC on rent yield.  OEC on rent yield ("ORY") is a measure of return realized by our on rental fleet during a 12-month period. ORY is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) during the stated period divided by the Average OEC on Rent for the same period. For period less than 12 months, the ORY is adjusted to an annualized basis.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. Standalone Segment Performance (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

(in $000s)

ERS

PTA

Total



ERS

PTA

Total

Rental revenue

$

44,730



$

3,559



$

48,289





$

47,053



$

3,941



$

50,994



Sales of rental equipment

10,485





10,485





9,093





9,093



Sales of new equipment

7,502





7,502





7,577





7,577



Parts sales and services



12,023



12,023







14,079



14,079



Total revenue

62,717



15,582



78,299





63,723



18,020



81,743



Cost of revenue

29,202



11,034



40,236





27,320



12,908



40,228



Depreciation of rental equipment

16,885



959



17,844





18,976



1,136



20,112



Gross Profit

$

16,630



$

3,589



$

20,219





$

17,427



$

3,976



$

21,403



 

Nesco Holdings, Inc. Standalone Net Capital Expenditures (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

(in $000s)

2021



2020

Purchase of equipment - rental fleet

$

11,368





$

33,347



Purchase of other property and equipment

141





4,168



Total Capital Expenditures

11,509





37,515



Less:







Proceeds from sale of equipment and parts

(14,789)





(9,960)



Insurance proceeds from damaged equipment

(627)





(365)



Net Capital Expenditures

$

(3,907)





$

27,190







Nesco Holdings, Inc. Standalone Free Cash Flow (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

(in $000s)

2021



2020

Net cash flow from operating activities

$

(12,086)





$

(2,819)



Net capital expenditures

3,907





(27,190)



Free cash flow

$

(8,179)





$

(30,009)



 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-truck-one-source-inc-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301290242.html

SOURCE Custom Truck One Source, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.