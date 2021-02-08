ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellum, the leading customer education platform, announced today that corporate events and conferences professional May Martin has joined the company. In her new role as Intellum's director of events, Martin will be responsible for all of the live and virtual experiences that Intellum creates for its customers, prospects and the broader education industry. She will also serve as the resident expert on virtual/hybrid events and how they fit into the broader customer education strategy for Intellum clients.
Martin brings more than 12 years of experience managing and producing high-profile conferences, events and large meetings - both in-person and virtually. Prior to joining Intellum, Martin was the director of corporate events at Gainsight, where she oversaw the planning, logistics and execution for all of Gainsight's live events globally, including Pulse, the largest gathering of customer success and product management professionals in the world. Martin has previously held senior-level, full-cycle event planning and project management roles at Freeman, UBM/Informa Tech and O'Reilly.
"In April of 2020, we partnered with Gainisght to transition Pulse from an in-person conference to a modern, engaging virtual event. Pulse was one of the first large conferences to go virtual as a result of the pandemic and it was a huge success. It really set the standard by which other virtual conferences measured themselves for the rest of the year," said Chip Ramsey, CEO of Intellum. "May was key to that success. Her creativity and event expertise ensured that attendees had the best possible experience attending Pulse on the Intellum Platform. I am very excited to apply her knowledge and approach to our own planned events this year, as well as the live experiences our clients create with Intellum."
May Martin will host her first live Intellum webinar on Thursday, February 11 at 1:00 PM EST to share best practices for creating engaging, immersive virtual events and she welcomes all event planners, education professionals and customer experience experts to join her by registering here.
About Intellum
Intellum provides the customer education platform that large brands and fast-moving companies rely on to improve product utilization, customer retention, and revenue. Intellum's scientific, data-driven approach is based on 20 years of industry experience and the Intellum Platform includes all of the tools an organization needs to create, deploy, manage, track, and continuously improve highly-personalized, engaging educational experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.intellum.com.
Media Contact
Blair Ruth Riley, Intellum, 4044034539, blairruth@arpr.com
SOURCE Intellum