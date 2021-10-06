DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Group Inc. today announced the promotion of Pratik Malviya to Vice President. "Pratik will continue to lead technology teams to create value for our customers. Growing our colleagues to provide exceptional customer service has been our mantra to run Cyber Group. Since we have a strong college recruiting program, we hire quite a few computer science graduates with intelligence and grit. Pratik exemplifies our endeavor to help these young talents to grow into entrepreneurs and executives," said Saurajit Kanungo, President of Cyber Group.
Pratik joined the company's Noida India office as a consultant in 2008 before moving to Dallas in 2016. Pratik's passion for technology and people allowed him to work for a diverse client base ranging from Financial Services, Retail, and Energy to Direct Selling. Throughout his 13 years of career at Cyber Group, Pratik has steadily risen in ranks and influence by growing the teams around him and architecting cutting-edge cross-functional solutions. Colleagues admire his relentless pursuit of excellence in everything he does. Clients value his keen attention to quality and efficiency.
Cyber Group is a 20+ year-old company committed to servicing clients with their best interests in mind. We are leveraging the Salesforce platform technologies to help our customers get close to their customers. With offices in Dallas and New Delhi, employing over 200 people worldwide. Our company's proven veteran leadership allows clients to be guided by experienced advisors.
