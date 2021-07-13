BOSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, launched 'The Cybereason Defenders League' a Global Partner community, designed to reward the cybersecurity industry's most trusted advisors and solution providers by increasing their margins and profitability. Members of this program will gain access to award-winning technology and services to help end users stop cyber attacks.
The Cybereason Defenders League is for partners of all sizes and offers several paths and tiers to help them grow depending on the goals of their business today, and where it is going tomorrow. Organizations can choose from the Resale, Managed Security Service, Incident Response, Technical Integration and Referral Partner paths. Partners can be part of one or more paths under three tiers, Premier, Elite and Select.
"The Cybereason Defenders League affords partners the opportunity to join us in our mission of ending cyber attacks with an operation-centric approach, that delivers immediate context into malicious operations across endpoints, users and the cloud,"said Lior Div, Cybereason's CEO and Co-founder. "Working in concert, the Cybereason Defenders League community will provide unparalleled access to the tools and services needed to return defenders to high ground, in the fight against nation-states and adversarial groups responsible for carrying out recent cyber attacks such as Solar Winds, Microsoft Exchange Server, Colonial Pipeline and JBS."
The Cybereason Defenders League opportunities include:
- Resale Partner: Cybereason provides its resale partners with the award-winning future proof, Cybereason Defense Platform, that helps them protect their customers and reverse the adversary advantage to end cyber attacks. The modular Cybereason Defense Platform enables partners to win new business, and expand their existing footprint whilst helping customers consolidate their security point products and migrate to the cloud.
- Managed Service Security Providers: Working with Cybereason, MSSPs will be able to grow their revenue through expanding routes to market in a profitable manner. Joining others in The Cybereason Defenders League community, MSSPs will be able to take advantage of flexible commercial models, improve service margins and security efficacy through integration of the Cybereason Platform.
- Incident Response Partner: Cybereason will equip its Incident Response Partners with the tools, threat intelligence and support required to address the most critical client challenges — all from a single, rapidly deployable and highly integrated MDR and IR Platform.
- Technical Integration Partner: Today Cybereason currently partners with a global ecosystem of leading data and security technology providers. Cybereason's APIs are extensible allowing partners to quickly develop strong product integrations to advance the mission to reverse the adversary advantage.
- Referral Partner: Cybereason will equip its referral partners (typically consulting organizations who will not transact Cybereason business) with the tools and support needed to uncover new sales opportunities and to influence the ongoing sales cycle.
The Defenders League provides three status tiers:
- ELITE: Elite status is for Cybereason's most strategic partners who have an established security practice and the resources to scale to provide differentiated value to customers. Elite partners are typically pan-regional or global entities with a large customer footprint.
- PREMIER: Premier status is for Cybereason's strategic regional partners who have a track record of cybersecurity expertise, understand the complexity of the market and have a growing cybersecurity business.
- SELECT: Select status is for existing or new partners that are just getting started with Cybereason.
For more information on The Cybereason Defenders League, visit: https://www.cybereason.com/partners/become-a-partner
"Cybereason has launched its Defenders League community to provide differentiated offerings to help our channel grow their business. Today, existing partners are driving global demand for our products and services and we are helping to increase margins and profits by providing them with an ecosystem of award-winning products and services," said Abigail Maines, Vice President of Channel and Commercial Sales, Cybereason. "By choosing a path that best fits their business, partners can go to market in a seamless and efficient manner with highly lucrative incentives to help them grow their business."
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
