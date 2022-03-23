BOSTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the XDR company, today announced that Frank Koelmel has been named EMEA Region General Manager. He had spent the past two years as the company's Central Europe Vice President, where he oversaw record sales growth and expansion. Koelmel will now be overseeing Cybereason's EMEA operation and leading future growth and expansion. The company also announced Reiner Dresbach has been promoted to Regional Vice President, Central Europe.
Since joining Cybereason last year, Dresbach has been Central Europe Sales Director. As Regional Vice President, he will be responsible for further accelerating the company's partner and customer base. He is looking to hire top sales and engineering talent. Prior to joining Cybereason, Dresbach spent five years as Sales Director, DACH, for Tenable Networks. Before Tenable, he held sales leadership positions at FireEye, Brocade and Huawei. Dresbach previously spent more than 12 years at Cisco and three years at Otelo and Meganet.
"Frank's drive, vision and never-quit attitude drove DACH sales to new heights over the past two years. His ability to grow successful sales teams and an ecosystem of partners makes him the perfect person to lead our EMEA operation," said Lior Div, Cybereason CEO and Co-Founder.
Central Europe Growth
Central Europe is one of Cybereason's fastest growing regions and over the past 12 months, the company has doubled its staff and customer base. The growth is due in part to the company's talented sales team, but also its cutting-edge solutions and services. The company's newest offering, Cybereason XDR powered by Google Cloud, better protects organizations against sophisticated cyberattacks.
"Cybereason's DACH growth is validated by the number of new customer engagements we have closed in the past 12 months. There is a high level of interest in Cybereason's products and services and with the recent launch of Cybereason XDR powered by Google Cloud, we are delivering unprecedented protection for endpoints, user personas, cloud and application workspaces at record-setting speed and planetary scale. With Reiner at the helm in Central Europe, our talented team will continue to take Cybereason to new heights," said Koelmel.
"Today, many organizations know that cybersecurity is an essential part of business continuity. With the number of sophisticated cyberattacks increasing, along with continued global unrest and divisiveness, more pressure is mounting on security professionals to protect critical corporate assets. At Cybereason, we provide our customers and all Defenders with the foundation to return to higher ground, protect their proprietary data, and secure supply chain connections to customers and partners. In the months ahead we'll continue to accelerate our business so that more organizations of all sizes can reduce cyber risks," added Dresbach.
Central Europe Channel Success
Cybereason's Central Europe success is also due to strong partner relationships across the region with many partners, including Bechtle and Omni-IT. Cybereason recently named Bechtle it's 'DACH Partner of the Year' at a partner sales kickoff. With Cybereason's launch of its 'Defenders League' in 2021, the company will continue to reward its most trusted advisors and solution providers by increasing their margins and profitability.
"In Central Europe, I am focused on growing our partner base and expanding to mid-iter organizations that also face challenges protecting their most critical assets. With the help of our partner ecosystem, we will expand our business further across the DACH region," said Jens Pälmer, Cybereason's Senior Director of Partnerships, Central Europe.
