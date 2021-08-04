BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynet, the world's first autonomous breach protection platform, announced today its expansion into the U.S. with the appointment of Daniel Klein to Chief Business Officer and Mark Eaton to VP of Sales, North America. The company's North American headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many small-to-mid-sized enterprises are contending with their already lean resources being stretched even thinner due to an increasingly distributed workforce. Cynet's 2021 Survey of CISOs with Small Cyber Security Teams found the top two challenges protecting against cyber threats are not enough skills or experience to protect against cyber-attacks (47%), followed by rising threats outpacing investments in cybersecurity staff and tools (43%). The appointments of Klein and Eaton bolster Cynet's burgeoning North American initiatives to support and enable lean security teams — always looking for the right balance of sophistication, automation, and ease of use — to effectively and efficiently protect their organizations. Hailing from Tel Aviv, Israel, Cynet has grown quickly in the past year; sales are projected to double from 2020 and again in 2022.
"We are excited to welcome leaders with extraordinary skill in the cybersecurity space to spearhead our expansion. Danny's impressive history as a tech executive, one who thrives on revenue optimization and improving business operations through strategic partnerships, positions him as the right CBO to drive our partner ecosystem and brand identity," said Eyal Gruner, co-founder and CEO of Cynet. "Mark's proven track record for sustainable hypergrowth and passion for securing the underdogs will get Cynet to the many, many lean security teams who need it most."
Chief Business Officer Klein draws on 20 years of global executive experience in the cyber intelligence, fraud prevention and compliance fields to lead Cynet's strategic partnerships and market expansion initiatives, specifically, technical alliances and OEM partnerships. In his previous experience in executive positions at major technology innovators such as EverC and NICE Actimize, Klein sharpened his skills in machine learning, artificial intelligence and autonomous technology to champion the growth and financial well-being of businesses.
Klein commented, "Cynet is uniquely positioned to provide lean organizations the security coverage they need, despite a rapidly changing threat landscape, through a single intelligent, autonomous, end-to-end platform that protects yet doesn't overwhelm teams with unnecessary complexity. I look forward to forging stateside technical and OEM partnerships to further Cynet's presence in North America."
As VP of Sales in North America, Eaton flexes his cybersecurity, startup and sales-growth experience to drive Cynet's North American hypergrowth. In this role, Eaton will lead and execute Cynet's go-to-market (GTM) model across sales and sales development, engineering, operations and enablement departments in the U.S. Eaton's early days in cybersecurity were at Sophos during its high-growth years and up to its IPO on the London Stock Exchange. Following that, he focused on data and security start-ups and helped build Backupify from less than $1M in sales to over $50M in annual recurring revenue, including successful acquisitions by Datto and Vista Equity Partners.
"I am thrilled to join an innovator dedicated to empowering lean security teams with the protection they need to keep their organizations secure," said Eaton. "As a Boston native, I'm proud of this city's reputation as a cybersecurity hub and can't think of a better place to launch Cynet's expansion into North America."
This strategic move comes at a time when CISOs are reporting a dire need to consolidate the tools and vendors they juggle in their cybersecurity portfolio. According to Gartner, 78% of CISOs use 16 or more tools in their pursuit of a secured organization. A reported 80% said they are interested in vendor consolidation strategy. This is possible with an integrated XDR platform such as Cynet 360, which continues to gain customer and industry recognition, recently being named a finalist in the Black Unicorn Awards 2021. The Black Unicorn Awards name 10 cybersecurity companies with the potential to be worth $1B valuation within the next 36 months.
About Cynet
Cynet enables any organization to put its cybersecurity on autopilot, streamlining and automating their entire security operations while providing enhanced levels of visibility and protection, regardless of the security team's size, skill or resources and without the need for a multi-product security stack. It does so by natively consolidating the essential security technologies needed to provide organizations with comprehensive threat protection into a single, easy-to-use XDR platform; automating the manual process of investigation and remediation across the environment; and providing a 24-7 proactive MDR service - monitoring, investigation, on-demand analysis, incident response and threat hunting - at no additional cost. Visit: https://www.cynet.com.
Media Contact
Kelsey Bates, Scratch Marketing + Media for Cynet, +1 484 883 8207, kelsey@scratchmm.com
SOURCE Cynet