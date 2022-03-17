MIAMI, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cygna Labs, a highly specialized software manufacturer with a focus on providing enterprises worldwide with the latest innovations in DDI, cloud security, and compliance technology, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Diamond IP, a critical provider of connectivity, cloud, and security services, from BT. Christian Ehrenthal will continue as president and CEO of Cygna Labs Corp. and Michael Dooley was named senior vice president of the DDI business unit.
Cygna Labs is a software developer and is now one of the top three global DDI vendors. Many Fortune 100 customers rely on the company's ongoing innovations to provide insight and security into cloud and hybrid environments. The company's main private equity owner, INVISION, is one of Europe's leading investment companies for growth financing of medium-sized businesses.
Christian Ehrenthal, CEO, Cygna Labs Corp. said, "We are excited about the opportunities ahead for Cygna Labs and our customers as we expand our product portfolio to incorporate this industry-leading technology. The closing of this acquisition brings us one step closer to realizing our mission of providing a seamless approach to security and compliance solutions. We look forward to this next chapter as we continue our ongoing growth trajectory."
Alexander Haecker, CEO, Cygna Labs Group, said: Modern DDI systems serve as the heart of today's diverse and hybrid networks. It enables consistent and accurate tracking of IP address and DNS assignments. By bringing together the innovative spirit of Cygna Labs, the combined brain trust of our leadership teams and the power of our global footprint, our existing and new customers will benefit from our ongoing commitment to streamline processes, promote agility and enhance our independent full managed service offering.
Eduard Reder, investment director, INVISION said, "Diamond IP is a great addition to the Cygna Labs portfolio, and we are excited to be a part of the Cygna Labs growth story as they expand and continue to innovate new solutions for their key global enterprises. We believe that Cygna Labs is well-positioned to continue to lead the industry in DDI, security, and compliance solutions."
Cygna Labs was advised on this transaction by BDO UK LLP (M&A), Hogan Lovells (legal), Warth & Klein Grant Thornton (finance & tax), Marsh (insurance) and King & Wood Mallesons (financing).
About Cygna Labs
Cygna Labs is a software developer and one of the top three global DDI vendors. Many Fortune 100 customers rely on Cygna Labs' DDI products and services, in addition to its industry-leading security and compliance solutions to detect and proactively mitigate data security threats, affordably pass compliance audits, and increase the productivity of their IT departments. For more information, visit https://cygnalabs.com.
About INVISION
Since its founding in 1997, INVISION has successfully developed into one of Europe's leading investment companies for succession solutions and growth financing for medium-sized companies. During this time, INVISION has invested more than 1 billion Euro in equity capital in over 60 companies and achieved sustainable value growth. INVISION acts as an entrepreneurial partner to entrepreneurs and management teams. In its investments, Invision places particular emphasis on understanding the specific needs of entrepreneurs and developing individual solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.invision.ch.
