NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynerio, the leading provider of healthcare IoT cybersecurity, today announced that it has partnered with Keysight, a leader in automated security control solutions for Fortune 1000 enterprises and government organizations, to deliver an integrated set of network management and visibility solutions that enable real-time network visibility and automated security controls while minimizing core network switch infrastructure load for network operators and IT leaders.
Leveraging Keysight's Taps and Packet Brokers technology, the partnership enables the Cynerio platform to have broad visibility of all devices communicating on the network and dynamically apply security policy to reduce a broad range of security risks. Keysight Network Packet Brokers are built with a system architecture that enables line rate performance with no dropped traffic or packet loss. The Keysight family of network tap products provide complete visibility into network traffic to help hospitals maintain optimal performance and security.
At the heart of the combined solution is Keysight's intelligent traffic mirroring to ensure that:
- All access to network resources and sensitive data is trusted and appropriate
- All medical devices are accounted for and meet security standards
- Violations and threats can be managed faster and with reduced IT intervention.
"Our customers are actively looking for ways to identify cyber risks on connected medical devices and provide actionable mitigation in hospital environments. This means taking recommended actions that preserve operations and protect sensitive data and patient safety," said Leon Lerman, CEO and co-founder at Cynerio. "Keysight and Cynerio bring powerful medical device cyber insight to bear with regard to near real time identification of device risk and mitigation strategies to reduce or eliminate that risk."
The collaboration was formed under the auspices of Keysight's and Cynerio's partner ecosystems, which represent strategic integration partners and organizations committed to making cybersecurity for medical devices and network traffic more visible and enhancing the analytics, management and monitoring of the network to be more intelligent and efficient.
"Partnering with Cynerio allows us to provide our customers with world-class solutions," said Bill Canter, Healthcare Alliances at Keysight. "By combining Keysight's Packet Brokers and Taps that enables the forwarding and manipulation of network traffic with Cynerio, we can provide BioMed teams the ability to increase connectivity and maintain seamless network visibility, while sustaining a high-level of monitoring cyber risk on medical devices. Hospitals must support a wide variety of devices and network architectures while at the same time ensuring the cyber protection of medical devices."
For more information, please visit the Keysight website at http://www.keysight.com/us/en/search.html/cynerio or the Cynerio website at http://www.cynerio.com/partners.
About Cynerio
Cynerio is the one-stop-shop Healthcare IoT security platform. With solutions that cater to healthcare's every IT need – from Enterprise IoT to OT and IoMT – we promote cross-organizational alignment and give hospitals the control, foresight, and adaptability they require to stay cyber-secure in a constantly evolving threatscape. We give healthcare organizations the power to stay compliant and proactively manage every connection on their own terms with powerful asset management, threat detection, and mitigation tools so that they can focus on healthcare's top priority: delivering quality patient care. For more information visit http://www.cynerio.com, or follow Cynerio on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at http://www.keysight.com.
