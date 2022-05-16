CYTK LLC. (CYTK.io) is thrilled to announce two game-changing new hires in the first half of 2022. CYTK, the first AI-powered, mobile repair search application for Aftermarket and Dealerships has hired Jill Trotta as their first Vice President of Business Development, and Travis Adragna as their first Director of Sales.
CYTK LLC. (CYTK.io) is thrilled to announce two game-changing new hires in the first half of 2022. CYTK, the first AI-powered, mobile repair search application for Aftermarket and Dealerships has hired Jill Trotta as their first Vice President of Business Development. Jill will be working with David Ziegler, VP of Customer Success, and Travis Adragna, Director of Sales, to bring CYTK.io's SmartSearch™ to market. Jill spent over eight years with RepairPal as their VP/GM of Sales and Industry, where she was instrumental in growing RepairPal's network from 100 shops in 2013 to thousands when she exited.
Jill brings over 30 years of experience in the Automotive industry in positions that range from Service Advisor, Shop Owner, Fixed Operations Director, and ASE Certified technician. In 2013 Jill made the transition from the Direct Service segment of Aftermarket to her most recent role as the Vice President of Sales and Industry at RepairPal. Jill will be using her wealth of knowledge to grow CYTK's customer base by educating the industry about CYTK's revolutionary Automotive Repair App.
"When I saw the technology that CYTK.io was bringing to the market, I knew CYTK would be a game-changer to help drive efficiency and speed within the shop environment. I knew I needed to be involved, and given my love for software innovation, the diversity of CYTK's leadership team, and the opportunity to continue my work in the Automotive industry, it seemed like the perfect fit for me!" Trotta says.
Bryan Levenson, CEO of CYTK, shares, "Jill infuses into CYTK.io an Automotive pedigree and understanding that is invaluable. She is very well respected throughout the automotive repair industry and rightfully so - we are honored to have Jill join our team. Jill will be heading up Business Development and Technology / Content Partnerships, as well as becoming one of CYTK.io's Chief Advocate's."
CYTK.io is also excited to announce that they have hired Travis Adragna as their first Director of Sales. Travis brings 12+ years of sales and sales management experience specializing in Automotive SaaS technology companies with positions ranging from Sr. Area Sales Manager, Director of Sales, and VP of Sales. In the last six years, Travis has focused mainly on early-stage startups scaling from MVP (minimum viable product) to $5 - $10 million in annual recurring revenue by building out repeatable sales strategies with scalable processes.
"CYTK.io is a unique, valuable Automotive Repair App. for Automotive Technicians working at the Dealerships or Independent shops - CYTK is for every Automotive repair segment. Historically there have not been a lot of quality Automotive Repair mobile applications in the Google Play or Apple App Stores. CYTK enables Technicians to look up repair information (wiring diagrams, procedures, technical service bulletins "TSBs") and repair estimates through their smartphone right at the vehicle (Techs don't have to move from the vehicle now to access repair information). Not to mention offering a mobile solution to help train new technicians coming online at Aftermarket shops or Dealerships. CYTK is poised for massive growth and I cannot wait to show Technicians how easy CYTK is to use and how much time it will save them!" Adragna says.
Bryan Levenson remarks, "We are very fortunate that Travis decided to join CYTK.io. We have historically been an R&D-focused automotive repair application company. Now that our SmartSearch™ product is ready for prime time, Travis is the perfect Sales Leader to help us launch CYTK SmartSearch™ Nationally. We are confident Travis will help us build a world-class sales organization that starts and ends with servicing our customers better than any other mobile repair application in Automotive."
About CYTK.io
In Dealerships, Aftermarket shops, and on the road, Technicians navigate through many software and data applications in order to repair all types of vehicles. CYTK.io, an industry-leading mobile repair and estimate app., is changing how technicians access repair information while fixing a vehicle.
The CYTK SmartSearch™ mobile application is powered by MOTOR.com's repair information database. The app. provides repair information such as Service Procedures, Technical Service Bulletins (TSBs), and Automotive Repair Estimates as well as Wiring Diagrams and even crowd-sourced YouTube Automotive Repair Videos to help speed up repair times and increase efficiency!
CYTK SmartSearch™ is the first mobile repair app. to empower automotive technicians to search for repair and parts information wherever they are, using an AI-supported keyword search or via voice (hands-free) navigation.
For more information, please visit cytk.io, or connect on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.
