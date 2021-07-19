MONROVIA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoImmune Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of NK cell-based therapies for cancer, announced today that it will host a key opinion webinar (KOL) on human natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapy on Monday, July 26 at 10 am Eastern Time.
The webinar will feature a fireside chat with KOL Jeffrey Miller, MD, and CytoImmune's Co-Founder Michael Caligiuri, MD, who will discuss CytoImmune's approach for human natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapy with a heavy focus on programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)+ NK cell for use in treating lung cancer, and fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) CAR NK cell therapy for use in treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Dr. Miller and Dr. Caligiuri will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.
CytoImmune is currently developing an approach for human natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapy that involves an off-the-shelf CAR NK cell that enables the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells and is approaching the clinic in 2021 with lead target FLT-3 in AML.
To register for the webinar, please click here.
Jeffrey Miller, MD, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and received his MD from Northwestern University School of Medicine. He completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. After completing a post-doctoral fellowship in Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation at the University of Minnesota, he joined the faculty in 1991. Dr. Miller is currently a Professor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota. He is the Deputy Director of the University of Minnesota Masonic Comprehensive Cancer Center. He has more than 20 years of experience studying the biology of NK cells and other immune effector cells and their use in clinical immunotherapy with over 170 peer-reviewed publications. He is a member of numerous societies, such as the American Society of Hematology, the American Association of Immunologists, and a member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation since 1999. He serves on the editorial board for Blood and is a reviewer for a number of journals and NIH grants.
Michael A. Caligiuri, MD, is the President of the City of Hope National Medical Center and holds the Deana and Steve Campbell Physician-in-Chief Distinguished Chair. He is a world-renowned physician, scientist, builder, innovator, leader and visionary. Dr. Caligiuri is dedicated to developing the next generation of leading-edge immune therapies for cancer, rapidly delivering them to patients and ultimately curing the disease.
Prior to joining City of Hope, Dr. Caligiuri worked for 20 years as a physician, scientist and leader in the cancer program at The Ohio State University. He spent the past decade as CEO of The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and directed The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center for 14 years, recruiting over 300 cancer physicians and scientists and building the third-largest cancer hospital in America.
Dr. Caligiuri has spent the last 35 years studying human natural killer (NK) cell biology, during which time he made several seminal discoveries that have paved the way for CAR NK cells to advance into the clinic. He has over 400 peer-reviewed original research publications on NK cells and/or cancer. Over 1,000 patients have been treated on clinical trials designed or co-designed by Dr. Caligiuri to modulate NK cells for cancer therapy.
Dr. Caligiuri is the past president (2018) of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the world's largest cancer research organization with 40,000 members in 120 countries. He was elected as a Fellow to the AACR Academy, received a lifetime achievement award from Stanford University School of Medicine and was elected to the US National Academy of Medicine for his basic and translational work on human NK cells and cancer.
About CytoImmune Therapeutics, Inc.
CytoImmune Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of natural killer (NK) immunotherapies designed to utilize the power of the patient's own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. CytoImmune is moving towards filing the Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for novel immunotherapy programs in both solid and hematological malignancies. The company anticipates having programs in human trials in the second half of 2021.
Contact:
Name: Alice Mior
Phone: +57 312 8113601
Email: alice@publicize.co
Related Images
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cytoimmune-therapeutics-hosting-key-opinion-leader-webinar-on-human-natural-killer-nk-cell-immunotherapy-301336085.html
SOURCE CytoImmune Therapeutics