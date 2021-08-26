FARMINGTON, Conn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CytoVeris Inc., an emerging company formed with the vision to improve surgical outcomes for cancer patients by enhancing surgical-decision making intraoperatively, today announced that Scott Flora has been appointed to the Board of Directors.
"We are pleased to welcome Scott to our Board of Directors as an Independent Director at this crucial stage in CytoVeris' growth," said Dr. Alan Kersey, President and CEO of CytoVeris. "As a highly respected and experienced leader in the medical device industry, we look forward to Scott's future contributions and engagement at the Board level. We believe his insights, knowledge, and experience in MedTech markets will help accelerate the commercialization efforts of our smart imaging technology platform, which ultimately will make a significant difference in the surgical outcomes and lives of many patients."
Mr. Flora is recognized as a highly experienced medical device executive internationally and has held prominent leadership positions at companies including Invuity, Smith & Nephew, Covidien, and Omni Guide. His expertise will support the clinical adoption of CytoVeris' innovative surgical platform, TumorMAP™ powered by OncoSight AI™, which leverages multimodal optical imaging technologies that are interpreted by artificial intelligence algorithms to help surgeons visualize potentially cancerous tissue. The technology allows surgeons to evaluate tissue intraoperatively and ensure the complete removal of cancer more quickly, accurately, and reliably. By empowering surgeons with this real-time visualization capability, patients can be more confident in a successful surgery and improved clinical outcomes.
Mr. Flora currently serves on the boards of Palliare Ltd. and New View Surgical.
"I am excited to join CytoVeris' board," said Mr. Flora. "I look forward to engaging with the CytoVeris board, team, and management to advance the powerful new platform that CytoVeris has developed and work to prove what's possible during cancer resection surgeries for both surgeons and patients."
About CytoVeris:
With a passion for science and compassion for cancer patients, CytoVeris is leveraging the convergence of powerful optical technologies, knowledge of biochemical alteration during carcinogenesis, and artificial intelligence to bring new capabilities into the hands of surgeons, improving outcomes and accessibility for surgeons and patients alike. The company aims to enhance the quality of surgical resection by creating the tools surgeons need to remove each patient's cancer in a single surgery. To learn more, visit http://www.cytoveris.com.
