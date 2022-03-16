NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyversity announced today three new members to the board of directors: Octavia Howell, Munish Walther-Puri, and Olivia Rose. Voted in by Cyversity members in February, these individuals will begin their three year term in March. Each of these new Board members brings with them a unique perspective and the same unyielding drive to consistently represent women and underrepresented minorities in the cybersecurity industry.
"We look forward to having these influential leaders be a part of elevating the mission of Cyversity and engaging with members," said Larry Whiteside, Jr., President, Cyversity.
Octavia Howell, VP, Head of Information Security and Risk, Equifax Canada Co.
Recognized as a 2021 Black Engineer of the Year Awards Modern Day Technology Leader and shortlisted as the 2020 Security Champion of the Year by Women in Technology, Howell is an experienced technical leader who specializes in Networks, Cyber Security, and building operationally excellent, motivated cross-functional, multi-cultural teams. She currently serves as VP, Head of Information Security and Risk at Equifax Canada Co., and is also the Founder and CEO of Augustus Redefined, an organization focused on the advancement of Black Women in Cyber.
"Cyversity has been a mainstay for advancing minorities and women within the Security Industry. I am honored to be a part of the journey and I'm eager to see what's next. Cybersecurity has come a long way, but in order to build the pipeline, we must ensure the pipeline is solid end to end," added Howell.
Munish Walther-Puri, Municipal Cyber Security Strategist and Risk Practitioner
Walther-Puri works for a major US city focused on cyber risk and critical infrastructure. In addition to building partnerships about collective cyber defense of city services, he has advised on data privacy, industrial control systems, incident response, and third-party risk management. Previously, he led research and analysis at a dark web monitoring firm and worked at the intersection of geopolitics, terrorism, fraud, and cyber investigations. He was twice selected for the DHS-ODNI Analyst Exchange Program and as a Yale Cyber Leadership Fellow, is an advocate of #ShareTheMicInCyber, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
"Cyversity stands out for its intersectional approach to diversifying the cyber workforce - inclusion is crucial and I'm excited to support the organization's efforts to partner across the community," added Walther-Puri.
Olivia Rose, CISO, and VP of IT & Security, Amplitude
Rose is a proven cybersecurity leader with over 20 years building, transforming, and optimizing successful IT and cybersecurity programs. She possesses a unique blend of technical, governance, and business acumen and experience, enabling IT and security initiatives to align with the business and demonstrate value. In 2021 Rose was recognized for the Volunteer of the Year award for her outstanding efforts to drive and support diversity and inclusion in the Cybersecurity industry. She is frequently requested at speaker events and podcasts, and is regarded as a mentor and thought leader in the industry. Rose holds numerous IT and security certifications, including CISSP, CISM, CCSK, and is an active participating member of several industry groups.
"Cyversity's mission of supporting the consistent representation of women and underrepresented minorities in Cybersecurity, in tandem with their dedication, drive, and exceptional programming, is unmatched. I am honored to be on the Board to help make change happen, particularly for the abundance of incredible talent entering the field," added Rose.
The new appointments will join the following Board members: Ed Adams, Devon Bryan, Sherron Burgess, Michee Smith, Larry Whiteside, Jr., and Julian Waits, Jr. To learn more about the Cyversity board of Directors, visit cyversity.org/board-of-directors/.
About Cyversity
Cyversity's mission is to achieve the consistent representation of women and underrepresented minorities in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to diversify, educate, and empower. Cyversity is a 501(c)3 non-profit association dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals.
