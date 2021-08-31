ST. LOUIS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D2 Consulting and the Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders ("DCND"), Centerville OH, announces the successful launch of a digital remote monitoring system for patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).
MS is a chronic and often debilitating illness impacting nearly 1 million patients in the U.S. over the age of 181. Direct MS medical-cause costs for the U.S. is estimated to be $28 billion per year with lifetime per patient costs at over $4 million (2,3)
MS involves the central nervous system that leads to inflammation, scarring or lesions on the brain which prevents transmission of vital functional signals to the rest of the body. While a cure is not yet available, an expanding array of medication options along with appropriate clinical oversight can lead to mitigating disease progression while improving the patient's quality of life.
Dr. Ken Mankowski, D.O, FACN, board-certified neurologist specializing in MS and Medical Director of two NMSS recognized comprehensive MS centers – the DCND and the Mount Carmel Multiple Sclerosis Center at Mount Carmel St. Ann's – said about the launch: "Today is a new day. By coupling the evolution of highly efficacious immune therapies with innovative digital technology, our practice can now provide highly individualized patient care that can enable the improvement of neurologic function and quality of life."
Dr. Mankowski further stated: "The addition of digital technology also allows for continual proactive clinical monitoring resulting in improved outcomes and safety profile while collecting and analyzing data to allow for continued improvement over time. We no longer hope to slow disease progression as we can now expect disease stabilization while opening the door to actual neurological improvement."
Kirby Eng, R.Ph, D2 Consulting VP Technology Sales and Business Development added: "With this launch, our simple-to-use technology incorporates complex physician-developed care criteria and, through triggered and structured digital engagement, helps elevate the physician-patient relationship that is often difficult to maintain outside of routine physician office visits."
Dean Erhardt, President of D2 Consulting stated: "Through the use of our digital engagement technology, we are pleased to support Dr. Mankowski and other neurologists in providing a differentiated patient experience. As with other healthcare stakeholders, our technology enables a more personalized patient experience while navigating the communications and monitoring complexities throughout a patient's medication and care journey that has been proven to optimize clinical outcomes. We are also expanding our technology footprint to other physician specialties (i.e., oncology, hematology, auto-immune diseases) that require the use of specialty medications to support enhanced patient care coordination."
About D2 Consulting
Established in 2008, D2 Consulting (D2) is recognized as the industry's leading provider of commercialization services to the life sciences industry. D2 assists emerging and established pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to develop and execute strategic business initiatives, ensuring successful launch, distribution, and reimbursement. In addition, D2 has created a unique set of tools supporting Pharmacy Operations and Patient services for Specialty Pharmacies, HUB's, and Hospital Systems. With more than 300 successful product launches, the Company offers strategic and tactical support services from a core team of advisors with more than 500 years of combined industry experience in more than 50 therapeutic areas. For more information on D2, please visit http://www.D2rx.com.
