GREEENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Association Management Group (AMG), a leading professional community association management company in the Carolinas, today announced that Dacy Cavicchia, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, has been named President of the company. Founder Paul K. Mengert will continue as AMG Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder May Gayle Mengert will continue as AMG's Vice President.
Cavicchia will oversee the operations, strategic planning, and software innovations of AMG's offices, including Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; Aiken and Greenville, SC; as well as additional locations throughout the Carolinas. In addition, she will take an active role in charting the future course of the company, including the introduction of leading-edge strategies to continue helping homeowner and condo association boards enhance the lives of community members and improve the property values of the community.
"It has been an honor to work with AMG for more than two decades and I am very excited to take on the role of President," Cavicchia said. "I believe AMG has an innovative business model, a talented leadership team, and highly skilled employees committed to delivering excellence in customer service. As the nation and our industry continue to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, AMG is uniquely qualified to deliver tailored management services that meet the needs of our associations throughout the Carolinas."
Cavicchia joined AMG as a temporary Secretary in 1996, and over the next 25 years, rose through the ranks as an Assistant Community Manager, Community Manager, General Manager, and Chief Operating Officer before being promoted to President.
"Dacy is exactly the right leader for AMG," noted Chief Executive Officer, Paul Mengert. "She has earned a reputation for excellence in both delivering unparalleled service to AMG's clients and developing a staff of strong, enthusiastic and committed administrative and management staff. I am very proud of Dacy's contributions and growth over the past 25 years. She has worked in almost every position at this company, and her accomplishments have greatly impacted AMG's success in the community management industry."
Some of the initiatives Cavicchia will spearhead in collaboration with Lou Anne White, AMG Chief Financial Officer, include overseeing Board and homeowner satisfaction efforts, launching employee satisfaction initiatives, exploring user-friendly software, and working with AMG's vendors and banking institutions to provide the highest quality services to clients.
"The leadership with whom I have worked for the past 25 years has been such an inspiration," Cavicchia added. "To be given the opportunity to lead and work with one of the best community management companies in the nation is an honor. The very fact that I started as a Secretary and am now President illustrates that with hard work, dedication, and a supportive leadership team, you can achieve your career goals."
About Association Management Group (AMG): AMG is the Carolinas' leading professional community association management company, dedicated to building effective, successful community associations. AMG guides and assists association executive boards to protect their interests, enhance the lives of community members, and improve the property values of the community. With offices throughout the Carolinas in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; as well as Greenville, SC; AMG is a knowledgeable partner in enforcing community governing documents with a proven set of processes and techniques. AMG specializes in supporting communities with a broad range of services that can be tailored to individual community needs. Association Management Group, Inc. is a locally Accredited Business by the BBB, as well as a nationally Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) by the Community Associations Institute. For more about AMG, visit http://www.amgworld.com or contact Joselin Paz at Jpaz@amgworld.com
