DALLAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson once again has earned a spot on the Best Lawyers in Dallas list from the publishers of D Magazine following nominations from other local attorneys and an independent review.
Mr. Jackson is recognized on the 2021 Best Lawyers in Dallas list for his decades of work in business litigation, tort lawsuits, and products liability cases. D Magazine has named him one of the top lawyers in Dallas/Fort Worth for 11 straight years, and he has been Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for more than 25 years.
Mr. Jackson and the other D Magazine honorees are included on the list of the city's best based on nominations from local lawyers and a separate independent review conducted by the publication's editors and an anonymous group of leading area attorneys.
In addition to being named one of the best lawyers in Dallas, Mr. Jackson also earned selection to the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America along with fellow firm attorney Cheryl Mann. The firm also was recognized on the annual Best Law Firms list published by Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report.
During the past year, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson has expanded the firm's representation of clients in high-net-worth divorce cases and securities fraud claims in addition to its extensive work in business litigation.
Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.
