SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- H&B and DBNTM will continue their memberships in the Allinial Global North American network and PKF International. Allinial Global is a member-based association dedicated to the success of independent accounting and consulting firms with offices in North America. PKF International is a worldwide organization of legally independent accounting firms with more than 220 member firms in 150 countries.
"This blend of talent and expertise will present our clients with more of what they've always looked to us for – trusted advice and timely, quality service," said Richard Preciado, Managing Partner of Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP. "We also share a client-centered approach where the clients' goals and expectations drive the delivery of our services," added Preciado.
Matthew Morgan, DBNTM Managing Partner, noted that their clients will now have access to an expanded menu of services and resources to assist them in solving their most complex business problems while continuing to receive the exceptional service delivery to which they have become accustomed.
H&B, founded in 1922, is a full-service accounting firm that prides itself on providing well developed strategic assistance and compliance services to its clients, both locally and internationally. Combined, the firm will offer traditional accounting services such as tax compliance, audits, reviews and compilations, along with a range of advisory services including strategic planning, succession planning, estate planning, financial forecasts and projections, information technology planning, litigation support, profit enhancement planning, business valuations, and hospitality and leisure industry services.
About Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP
H&B has built its reputation based on the trusted advice and quality service they have given their clients for 100 years. Committed to providing their clients with informed choices, they offer continuous personal service in the areas of tax planning, auditing, information technology consulting, business valuations, and business advisory services. H&B is a regional firm with offices throughout California. They have assembled an impressive team of accountants and consultants and are proud of the diverse backgrounds and experience their team members provide. Building lasting relationships has become the hallmark of their reputation. For more information about H&B, visit their website at http://www.hbllp.com or call (805) 963-1837.
