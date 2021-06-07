WASHINGTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Matt McGrew, will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET. The video will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

 

