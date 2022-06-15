Abernethy joined Buffalo Lodging in October of 2021 to succeed Ron Kendall who retired on February 1, 2022, after 30 years leading Buffalo Lodging Associates which he founded in 1996.
BUFFALO, N.Y., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buffalo Lodging Associates is proud to announce Daniel Abernethy as its new President and CEO. Abernethy joined the company in October of 2021 to succeed Ron Kendall who retired on February 1, 2022, after 30 years leading Buffalo Lodging Associates which he founded in 1996. In this role, Abernethy will be overseeing a portfolio of 50 hotels primarily under the flags of Marriott and Hilton brand families. Abernethy will be actively involved in the development of enterprise and property-level operating and capital investment strategies to maximize the performance of the company, as well as pursuing opportunities to expand the portfolio. He will be based out of Buffalo Lodging Associates' regional office located in Sarasota, Florida.
Abernethy joined Buffalo Lodging Associates from Atrium Hospitality, a leading hotel management company he helped found in 2014. He served as President of Atrium Hospitality for 7 years, overseeing the growth of the owned and managed portfolio to 85 properties, with 22K available rooms and 9K associates in 29 states. Prior to launching Atrium Hospitality, he held the position of SVP of Asset Management for Atrium Holding Company for 9 years supporting the growth of the company from 43 hotels to 85 hotels. Prior to joining Atrium, Abernethy spent 8 years with Lodgian Inc, with the last 4 years as VP of Sales and Marketing for Lodgian Inc. In this role, he was responsible for revenue generation and sales & marketing strategy development and execution for over 80 hotels with a variety of brands partners including Starwood, Marriott, Hilton & IHG.
"I am excited to take over the leadership of Buffalo Lodging Associates and work with the talented executive, corporate, and property teams we have in place to build upon the legacy of this industry leading company," said Daniel. "Our focus every day will be on providing a best-in-class experience for our associates and guests, if we serve them well, we will be successful."
Mr. Abernethy will be relocating to Sarasota from Georgia. In his free time, Daniel enjoys spending time with his wife of 34 years and two adult children traveling, and staying connected. They enjoy attending major sporting events, hiking, swimming, and golfing. He also enjoys his time in the gym in the early morning.
About Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC
Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels throughout New York, Ohio, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Florida, New Jersey, and Ontario, Canada. A fully integrated hotel development and management organization, Buffalo Lodging provides operations, marketing, accounting, revenue management, architectural, construction as well as providing third-party management for outside owners and investors. The company is equipped to develop, construct, manage properties, and is constantly seeking new opportunities throughout the country. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' management services or award-winning hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.
