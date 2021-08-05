VENETIAN ISLANDS, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel Goodstadt has a knack for selling high-value luxury assets, such as planes, boats, cars, and real estate, and has spent the last 30 years building a network of clients. Dan has been a licensed realtor for the past 5 years and has hung his license with South Florida's number one-grossing Firm Douglas Elliman. During this time he has done a number of record-setting transactions including a $25M Tower Suite residence at Porsche Design Tower and a record-breaking sale per square foot this year at the Four Seasons Residences in Brickell, Miami. With an established career within the exclusive Formula 1 and Indycar World, he has an audience and network that appreciate and consume high-value assets, making him one of the most successful realtors in the Venetian Islands Market.
