BOSTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuddl, a hybrid event platform provider announced today that Daniel Miroyan has joined as VP - Global Sales. Through this key appointment, Zuddl has strengthened its leadership team. Acknowledging the massive shift towards hybrid event formats, this appointment ensures Zuddl has the right team on ground to scale and support enterprises with their event strategy.

As the VP - Global Sales, Miroyan's primary responsibility would be new customer acquisition and expansion. As a veteran and leader in enterprise software sales, Miroyan will drive the continued scaling of Zuddl within the US and abroad throughout 2022 and beyond.

Prior to joining Zuddl, Miroyan spent nearly ten years with San Diego based Tealium, most recently as their Vice President of Sales, where he helped scale and grow company revenue from a few million to over $100 million over the last decade. Daniel grew up in Silicon Valley, before heading to San Diego State University and receiving his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management.

"I am very excited to join Zuddl and the talented team which is working in this rapidly evolving space of hybrid events. Zuddl's technology is game changing, and will definitely change the way events are being run." said Miroyan. "I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to become a part of the journey. My immediate priorities are to establish global standards for GTM and localize it for each region."

Zuddl raised USD 13.35 million as part of their series A funding recently from Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) and Qualcomm Ventures, and other investors.

About Zuddl

Zuddl is an all-inclusive hybrid events platform, which helps enterprises design immersive branded experiences. Large organizations across the globe such as Google, Dicks Sporting Goods, Microsoft, Kellogg's and Grant Thornton trust Zuddl to host their virtual events. In January 2022, Zuddl announced that it closed $13.35 million in Series A funding. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.zuddl.com

