BAL HARBOUR, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel Tzinker, Broker Owner of Tzinker International Realty, has been one of the top real estate agents in Miami for over the past decade.
Daniel has an unparalleled knowledge of the luxury market and a long track record of successfully closed transactions.
His diverse portfolio of multimillion-dollar deals includes:
9 Indian Creek (25.6M Land),
4580 North Bay Road (20M Single Family Home),
Miami Beach Edition (14M Penthouse),
Faena House (9M Beach Front Condo).
He was awarded best-selling agent of the W South Beach Residence by developers Aby Rosen and David Edelstein for the sale of multiple units including the largest in the building and the direct ocean view penthouse.
Daniel Tzinker has also been continuously acknowledged as a top producer within companies such as South Beach Investment Realty, recently bought by Sotheby's and Douglas Elliman, No. 1 New York Real Estate firm with 25 billion in annual sales.
Specialties: Assisting to Buy and Sell Luxury Homes, Condos, and New Developments in Miami.
