HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Danny Ellis serves as President in the South Region of FirstService Residential, overseeing operations and growth initiatives in Georgia, Tennessee, and the Florida Panhandle.
Ellis joined FirstService Residential in 2012 and offers more than 30 years of experience in operations and management of commercial and residential communities, specializing in multi-family, land lease manufactured housing, pre-acquisition markets, sustainability, implementation of management systems and community compliance. At FirstService Residential, Ellis has built and developed teams with a focus on operational and service excellence, with proven expertise in natural disaster mitigation.
Ellis has held leadership roles with various financial and property management firms and equity lifestyle developers and was responsible for management operations, business development and land acquisition for more than 1,350 recreational vehicle sites in three Florida communities.
Ellis earned a Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Alabama, serves as President of the North Gulf Chapter of CAI, and is a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA).
Ellis prides himself on his work with special needs children, coaching Special Olympic athletes. He and his wife are avid fitness enthusiasts and enjoy RVing with their family.
