ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, June 23, 2022, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ETRick Cardenas, CEO, and other senior management will discuss fourth quarter results, and conduct a question and answer session.  For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call





When:

8:30 am ET, Thursday, June 23, 2022





Where:

https://app.webinar.net/odE52WZBJex





How:

Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 1-800-263-0877 and provide the conference passcode 3401699.

 

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/340562/darden_restaurants__inc__logo.jpg

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darden-restaurants-to-host-fiscal-2022-fourth-quarter-conference-call-on-june-23-301560318.html

SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.