LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Joseph Proffitt, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Proffitt's experience with small to medium-sized businesses (and their owners) in the areas of tax and accounting, as well as experience in the cannabis space earned him a spot in Dark Horse's Principal Accelerator Program.
Joe earned a degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas at Monticello along with a CPA license in the state of Arkansas. He started his accounting career working for a home décor company before spending 5 tax seasons with a boutique, regional CPA firm where he provided accounting and tax support to a wide range of individuals and entities. He then served as a Controller for a cannabis company. Seeking to get back into public accounting in a way that afforded him autonomy, purpose and a compensation model that allows him to determine his paycheck, he found Dark Horse to be a perfect fit.
When asked what made the Accelerator Program compelling, he responded, "building an accounting firm from scratch is a daunting task," explained Proffitt. "Learning the marketing game to attract business is difficult enough, before factoring in the financial burden of attaining all of the technology to operate effectively. Having an organization that furnishes these resources, provides a clear timeline and program for advancement to an equity principal, and allows autonomy in managing my book of business is more than amazing. It's revolutionary." Over the long-term, Joe believes the buyout structure is a very compelling part of the firm and the capstone to what he builds in the interim, "Accounting, though exciting, isn't all I want out of my run in this lifetime. Having a plan in place that clearly lays out how to eventually sell my book of business is, once again, amazing. I've witnessed firsthand the difficulty CPAs have in selling their practice for the right figure to the right buyer. I truly appreciate not having to worry about that day at Dark Horse."
When asked what he's most excited about to begin his journey at Dark Horse, Joe pointed out, "Collaborating with fellow CPAs and the rest of the crew at Dark Horse. Being part of a team in an enterprise as uniquely structured as Dark Horse has me beyond stoked. I knew what I was looking for when I went out in search of a new endeavor but didn't expect to find something so idyllic. I'm ready to assist in the disruption!"
"Joe is easy going and good-natured," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "But don't let that fool you in to thinking he's complacent or passive. He's passionate about his craft and helping his clients succeed. He just happens to make it look easy. The great ones always do."
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa.
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
