ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Scot Goldring, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Goldring's extensive experience with small businesses (and their owners) in the areas of tax and accounting with a focus on strategic advisory earned him a seat in Dark Horse's Principal Accelerator Program.
Scot earned a bachelor's degree from SUNY Albany and an MBA from Emory's Goizueta Business School in Atlanta along with a CPA license from the state of Georgia over a decade ago. He brings over 15 years of experience with regional and national CPA firm experience in the areas of tax and accounting, serving a wide range of individuals and entities. As opposed to buying a book of business to get his own practice started, Scot saw the advantages of building a book of business selectively with the backing and resources of a progressive CPA firm to help build his ideal practice. In other words, Scot saw the advantages of becoming a Dark Horse CPA.
When asked what made the Accelerator Program compelling, he responded, "The Principal Accelerator Program allows CPAs to build their book of business in the manner they choose – type of client, type of work – with much of the marketing efforts led by the firm." Beyond building a book of business, Scot added, "a very attractive part of being a Dark Horse CPA is being able focus on value-added client service while the firm manages the other parts of the business that would otherwise consume a substantial amount of my time and energy." Speaking more about the value he enjoys adding to his clients, Scot explained, "I get great satisfaction guiding small business clients to become smarter business owners while significantly improving their personal financial situation through increasing profits, accumulating equity and paying down debt."
"Scot is one of the few CPAs that can distill a deep understanding of the tax code into a clearly articulated and easy-to-understand plan to actually take advantage of the opportunities out there," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "He's thinking about more than just tax savings, however, as he realizes tax minimization is just part of the overall financial wellbeing for clients. Increasing their profitability and cleaning up their business and personal balance sheets is how he sets his clients up for long-term success."
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on the Dark Horse website or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa.
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
Media Contact
Justin Kurn, Dark Horse CPAs, 619-736-1404, justin@darkhorse.cpa
SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs