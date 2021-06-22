ST. LOUIS, Mo., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Stella Sanchez, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Sanchez's experience in the areas of international tax and state tax controversy in combination with her experience with small businesses in the areas of tax and bookkeeping earned her a spot at the table to be Dark Horse's newest Accelerator.
Stella earned a degree in accounting from Angelo State University in 2011, a master's in accounting from Missouri State University in 2017 and earned her CPA license in 2018. Starting her career with one of the Big 4, she provided accounting and tax support to a wide range of businesses, with an emphasis in the areas of international tax and state tax controversy. At a Fortune 500 company, she was a key part of their international tax department. While there, she prepared tax returns on the side for small businesses and individuals which scratched the entrepreneurial itch for her that eventually lead her to Dark Horse after discovering the Principal Accelerator Program.
"I find my job most rewarding when I help a client achieve a great outcome and can celebrate with them," says Sanchez. "When you work for larger firms, you end up working with large clients in narrowly focused ways and you just don't get that sense of satisfaction of making life better for an actual person. I joined Dark Horse because I saw their client-centric approach, made possible by the support and resources they provide their CPAs to achieve the sorts of outcomes that I'm always striving for with my own clients."
"Stella is a student of the game," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "She's never content with the most common answer or approach; she really digs deep to find the best answer and solution for her clients. Someone who knows a lot yet knows there is always a lot more to learn and will leave no stone unturned in the quest for the best answer is indispensable for clients. This 'someone' is Stella Sanchez."
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on the Dark Horse website or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa.
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
