BILLINGS, Mont., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Tony Ennenga, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Ennenga's extensive experience with small businesses and high net worth individuals in the areas of tax and accounting with a focus on strategic advisory earned him a seat in Dark Horse's Principal Accelerator Program.
Tony earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Montana State University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin along with a CPA license from both the states of Montana and California. He brings nearly two decades of experience in public accounting, serving an expansive range of businesses and individuals in the areas of tax and accounting at CPA firms of varying sizes, including his own firm. Having had experience being a solo practitioner, Tony realized the value of being able to leverage the resources of a larger, progressive firm. In Dark Horse, he found the ability to do just that with the autonomy and ownership he'd enjoy as a solo practitioner and the added comradery of fellow CPAs to accelerate the growth of his practice and the sharpening of his skills.
When asked what made the Accelerator Program compelling, he responded, "Accelerators are provided all the tools we need to develop a practice and then buy in to the firm. We have support and autonomy. From the very beginning, the firm is open to good ideas about how we want to specialize and grow our own book of business. I've come to find the firm provides a well-considered tech stack with all the software and tools necessary to serve a wide variety of engagements. In a sole practice, a CPA may shy away from engagements outside of traditional tax preparation due to the cost of software or additional training which can be cost prohibitive if the CPA only takes a handful of that type of engagement."
Over the long term, Tony believes that Dark Horse will have some of the lowest turnover in the industry because, "Why leave the firm when we have so much autonomy? We will have ownership in our client base, we can work from any location, and we are able to specialize." In regard to what he's most excited about in the here and now, Tony stated, "I am particularly excited about collaborating with my colleagues. Whether in tax, accounting, business development, or technology, my colleagues are incredibly bright. The environment is collegial and collaborative, and we are all better for it."
"Tony is one of those guys who oozes authenticity, has great interpersonal skills and an exacting focus on the details that matter," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "I'm quite confident that, based on my interactions with him and some of the early indicators we've received from new clients, he'll be an indispensable advisor to this clients for years to come. We're truly excited to have him on the team!"
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on the Dark Horse website or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa.
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
Media Contact
Justin Kurn, Dark Horse CPAs, 619-736-1404, justin@darkhorse.cpa
SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs