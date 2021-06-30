COLLEGE STATION, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the promotion of Chris Chapman to principal. Chapman's outstanding client service to small and medium-sized businesses in tax, accounting and bookkeeping has earned him a seat at the table, becoming an equity Principal of the firm.
Chris Chapman earned a degree in Business Administration and Master of Professional Accounting from the University of Texas in 2008 and obtained his CPA license in 2011. During a twelve-year stint in public accounting with Big 4 and mid-sized, regional CPA firms, he provided accounting and tax support to a wide range of individuals and entities. Seeking a more entrepreneurial role that offered the right balance of autonomy and support, Chapman entered the Dark Horse Accelerator program in November 2020.
"Dark Horse is the right kind of escape from the traditional accounting firm," says Chapman. "I spent years trying to, 'climb the ladder,' hoping my hard work and exceptional client service would allow me to control my career progression and work/life balance. That never really panned out until I found Dark Horse. Empowerment and autonomy are inherent byproducts of their well-crafted system and exceptional company culture. I've loved being a member of the team here and feel fortunate to be a Dark Horse CPA."
"Chris is an unadulterated tax strategist," says Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "With a dry wit and endearing sense of humor, Chris is able to distill the complex in ways that clients understand and can take to the bank, quite literally."
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on the Dark Horse website or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa.
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
