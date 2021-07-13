FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the promotion of Erik Hegstad to Principal. Hegstad's outstanding client service to small businesses in the areas of tax and accounting has earned him a seat at the table, becoming an equity Principal of the firm.
Erik Hegstad earned a degree in Accounting from the University of Northern Colorado in 2009 and obtained his CPA license in 2012. During a ten-year stint in public accounting with small and mid-sized, regional CPA firms, he provided accounting and tax support to a wide range of individuals and businesses. Seeking a more entrepreneurial role that offered the right balance of autonomy and support, Hegstad entered the Dark Horse Accelerator program in October 2020.
"Becoming a Dark Horse CPA has been a dream come true," explains Hegstad. "I spent a decade grinding my way through the age-old public accounting model hoping to make partner one day. Feeling unfulfilled and unhappy, I started to question whether I even wanted to make partner at the firms I worked at. When I found Dark Horse and heard about their model and approach, I instantly knew this was where I needed to be. Being able to build a book of business while having the autonomy to design a lifestyle that works for my family is a game changer."
"Erik has a very easy going way about him that makes clients feel comforted even when they're stressed out about their finances or taxes," says Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Beyond being their pseudo-therapist, he gets the job done, delivering the kind of results that validate and reinforce the peace of mind they felt from the beginning of the relationship."
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on the Dark Horse website or by emailing mailto:info@darkhorse.cpa [info@darkhorse.cpa __title__ info@darkhorse.cpa].
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
